COVID-19 set to cause 400,000 increase in TB deaths as medics diverted: WHO

Scientists have warned that several hundred thousand extra deaths from tuberculosis (TB) are likely to occur this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on global health services.

In many countries — including South Africa, India and Indonesia — doctors and health workers have been shifted from tracking TB cases to tracing people infected with COVID-19. Equipment and budgets have also been reassigned, an investigation by the WHO has revealed.

As a result, millions of TB diagnoses have been missed, and according to the WHO this is likely to result in 200,000 to 400,000 excess deaths from the disease this year alone, with a further million new cases occurring every year after that for the next five years.

“This is just one example of the very difficult choices that had to be taken to contain COVID-19,” said Thomas Kenyon, chief health officer of Project Hope, a humanitarian non-governmental organization.

“It was obviously crucial that we tackle the pandemic, but we cannot forget that we have other killers in our midst. We are going to have to be innovative in addressing them,” Kenyon said.

TB is the world’s leading cause of death from infectious disease, topping HIV and malaria. It is contagious and is caused by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which commonly attacks the lungs, but can affect any part of the body, from the bloodstream to the brain.

Humanity has lived with the threat of TB for millennia. The ancient Egyptians knew of its dangers and it is believed that Nefertiti and her Pharaoh husband, Akhenaten, both died from tuberculosis in about 1330BC.

In modern times TB has become a global scourge and it is believed that about 10 million people are infected with the disease each year, while about 1.5 million die from it.

The WHO said the planet is in the grip of TB epidemic, which it has pledged to defeat by 2030.

The condition can be treated using a six-month drug regime — provided a diagnosis is made in time.

Major efforts to contain the disease began in 2015. At first, efforts to contain it were successful and the number of deaths began to fall. This decline has slowed recently. One problem has been the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains of TB, particularly in nations that made up the former Soviet Union.

With the arrival of COVID-19, the global battle against TB received a further setback.

According to the WHO, problems have arisen not just because key staff have been reallocated from TB tracing to COVID-19 testing, but also because critically important equipment and materials have been redeployed.

A particular problem has arisen in relation to a test called GeneXpert, which is efficient at identifying the molecular signature of Mycobacterium tuberculosis in people with TB. The test is also very good at identifying individuals who have COVID-19.

“Many countries have changed to using GeneXpert machines for COVID-19 testing instead of diagnostic testing for TB,” the WHO said, adding that it had also found numerous examples of staff reassignment and reallocation of budgets from TB to COVID-19 work.

In India, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Africa — which account for 44 percent of all global TB cases — this led to large drops in the number of people diagnosed with the disease from January to June.

“As a result, the global number of TB deaths could increase by around 0.2-0.4 million in 2020 alone,” the WHO said.