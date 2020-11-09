The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of imported cases over the past week to 19, the highest weekly figure since April.
Two of the new cases are from Indonesia and the others are from the Philippines, and all of them are asymptomatic, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
Case Nos. 575 and 576 are Indonesian women in their 30s and 40s who on Oct. 24 took the same flight to Taiwan for welfare carer work, Lo said.
Photo: CNA
They had been placed in a centralized quarantine facility and were tested for COVID-19 at the end of their quarantine period on Friday, he said, adding that their tests came back positive yesterday.
Case No. 577 is a fisherman in his 20s, Lo said.
He tested negative on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Oct. 13, before he came to Taiwan for work on Oct. 16, Lo said, adding that the fishermen received a total of four tests in Taiwan.
The first PCR test was conducted on Oct. 29 when he was still in a centralized quarantine facility and the result was negative, he said.
His recruitment agency arranged for him to undergo testing at a hospital on Thursday, after he completed seven days of self-health management at a quarantine hotel, which came back positive, Lo said.
The man was taken to a second hospital for isolation and took another test, which came back negative, Lo said, adding that as the test results contradicted each other, the CECC instructed the hospital to conduct another test on Friday, and the results for those PCR and antibody tests came back positive.
The cycle threshold value from the man’s last PCR test was 35, which is relatively high and indicates a relatively low viral load, and as his antibody test result is positive, the man is considered to have contracted the disease for some time, he said.
Case No. 578 is a teenager who came to study on Oct. 25 and was tested on Saturday before the end of his quarantine period at a centralized quarantine facility, Lo said.
The result came back positive yesterday, he said, adding that 15 other students who rode in the same vehicle as the teen tested negative.
Nineteen imported cases were confirmed from Nov. 1 to yesterday, the highest weekly number since April, reflecting the global COVID-19 situation and the gradually eased border restrictions, Lo said.
“There has been local demand for welfare service workers and industrial migrant workers, so the Ministry of Labor has negotiated with the CECC several times to allow more foreign workers into Taiwan,” he said, adding that the current situation is similar to that in April — when there are more reported cases worldwide, Taiwan also reports more imported cases.
“Fortunately, they were detected upon ending their 14-day quarantine or after the additional seven-day self-health management period, so they have not created infection risks to local communities,” Lo said.
“However, we need to remain vigilant, or else poor control might cause a few confirmed cases to enter local communities, leading to infections within families, or even cases with unknown infection sources,” he said.
Asked if Taiwan would follow other countries in easing border restrictions, such as Singapore easing restrictions for travelers from China and Victoria, Australia, who provide a negative PCR result, Lo said Singapore still has not fully controlled its locally transmitted infections, so it requires visitors to download a mobile app that enables government contact-tracing.
While Singapore has adopted a tolerable management approach, the CECC still believes that stricter measures — including centralized quarantine, mandatory stay in quarantine hotels and a mobile phone-based “electronic fence” to keep quarantined people at home — are safer for the situation in Taiwan, he said.
