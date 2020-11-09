World leaders welcomed US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win, with many hoping the Democrat will spur a reset in ties, bringing a renewed focus on global issues, such as climate change, and a more collaborative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she looked forward to working with Biden.
“Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to face the greatest challenges of our time,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter by her spokesman.
Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke of strengthening the US-Japan alliance under Biden.
In China, state media focused mostly on US President Donald Trump, rather than Biden.
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) said Trump’s actions could continue to reverberate.
“Given his unique personality, and mobilization capability that other defeated candidates don’t have, if he rejects this result and sticks to this attitude to the end, it will have far-reaching impact,” Hu said on Twitter.
There was no official reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin as off press time last night.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had an at-times prickly relationship with Trump, including on trade, spoke of the “extraordinary relationship” between the countries in his statement congratulating Biden and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited shared priorities, including climate change, trade and security, in sending his congratulations to Biden.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Biden to make amends with the Islamic Republic after the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” policy.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on the incoming US administration to “work together” with France.
“We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges,” Macron said on Twitter.
