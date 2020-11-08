Brazil’s carbon emissions surged last year because of rising deforestation in the Amazon, jeopardizing the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, an environmental group said on Friday.
The South American country last year released 2.17 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, an increase of 9.6 percent from 2018, said the Brazilian Climate Observatory, a coalition of environmental organizations.
That coincided with the first year in office for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has presided over a sharp increase in deforestation and wildfires in the Amazon.
Photo: AFP
“The growth in [Brazil’s] emissions last year was driven by deforestation in the Amazon, which surged,” the Climate Observatory said in a report.
Seventy-two percent of the country’s emissions were caused by agriculture and land use, including deforestation, which rose 85 percent last year, the group said.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, Brazil agreed to cut its emissions by 37 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
However, last year’s emissions came in 17 percent over target, the Climate Observatory said.
The country was also on track to miss a 2010 commitment to cut emissions by at least 36.8 percent by the end of this year, it said.
The actual figure would come in 9 percent higher, it said.
“Our 2020 goal was easy to reach. We were only going to miss it if there was a tragedy. And that’s exactly what’s happening,” Climate Observatory executive secretary Marcio Astrini said.
The report came as Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao, the head of Bolsonaro’s task force on the Amazon, led foreign ambassadors on a three-day visit to the region.
“We want them to see it with their own eyes ... and draw their own conclusions,” Mourao said.
However, environmentalists said that the trip was a whitewash.
“They are flying on a route that’s strategically planned to hide the evidence of the destruction of the forest, even as deforestation and wildfires are at a 10-year high,” Greenpeace said in a statement.
