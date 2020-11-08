Ethiopian lawmakers yesterday voted to replace the government of the federal state of Tigray after the army launched airstrikes to destroy military assets in the region in a worsening internal conflict.
Fears are mounting over the prospect of civil war after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal troops and aircraft into the region with which Addis Ababa has been embroiled in a bitter feud.
Abiy on Friday said that airstrikes had already neutralized “rockets that can hit a range of 300km from where they are stationed in Mekele City and other places in the vicinity,” state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corp reported.
Photo: AFP
Three days after he announced a military operation against the state’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which he has described as a “criminal clique” bent on destabilizing the country, lawmakers voted to abolish the state government.
The upper house of parliament “passed a decision to abolish the existing illegal Tigray regional assembly and executive, and for a caretaker administration to be formed,” the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corp reported.
The decision was based on a legal provision allowing federal intervention in a region deemed to have “violated the constitution and endangered the constitutional system,” it reported.
“The caretaker administration will be mandated with conducting a constitutionally acceptable election and to implement decisions passed on by the federal government,” it said.
Despite growing international alarm, Abiy has vowed that there will be more airstrikes on Tigray, defending his move toward conflict as a “limited” operation necessary to restore law and order to the region.
“In order not to cause collateral damage, I call on civilians in cities to reduce mass gatherings,” Abiy said on Friday.
Abiy’s statement indicated that military operations were going well for federal forces, but a communications blackout in Tigray made this claim impossible to verify.
A UN source told reporters that an internal security report said Tigrayan forces held Ethiopia’s Northern Command headquarters in Mekele.
The key base is one of the most heavily armored in the country, a legacy of Ethiopia’s war with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region.
