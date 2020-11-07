Two detained at polling station in Philadelphia

GEORGIA CHANGES: The path for Joe Biden to win the White House became a lot more clear after he took a slight lead in the closely contested state

AFP, WASHINGTON





US police detained two men outside a Philadelphia polling station in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that was yet to declare a winner in the US presidential election, local media reported yesterday.

Ballot counting continued in four states days after Tuesday’s vote, with former US vice president Joe Biden still confident of capturing the presidency from US President Donald Trump.

Trump, narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, has alleged that there has been vote rigging in the key states.

People dressed as the White House, second left, Philadelphia City Hall and US Postal Service mailboxes hold signs on a street in Philadelphia on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Shortly after 10pm, two men were detained outside the Philadelphia Convention Center, where vote counting is ongoing, the Philadephia Inquirer reported.

The newspaper said that the men were detained following a tip-off, first reported by 6ABC Action News on Thursday, that an armed group was heading to the center.

No injuries have been reported.

Since election day Trump has said on Twitter that ballot counting should be stopped and that there has been voter fraud.

The tweets have been masked with notices saying that the claims are misleading.

Biden’s momentum toward the White House built with reports that he had overtaken Trump by a razor-thin margin in Georgia.

“They are trying to steal the election,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election from us,” he said.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he said. “They’re trying to rig an election. And we can’t let that happen.”

Trump repeated those claims in a tweet early yesterday.

His campaign has challenged the integrity of the huge number of ballots mailed in rather than cast in person on Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots have tilted heavily to Democrats.

Several major US television networks cut away from live coverage of Trump’s event over concerns of disinformation.

Prominent Republicans said that the legitimacy of results might be challenged if the president loses.

“I think everything should be on the table,” US Senator Lindsey Graham said when asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if Pennsylvania’s Republican-led legislature should refuse to certify results.

Biden appealed for “people to stay calm.”

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator [Kamala] Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said in comments to reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“The process is working,” he said. “The count is being completed and we will know soon.”