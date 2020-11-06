Sea, land alerts issued for Atsani

LATE BLOOMER: Since 1959, alerts have been only been issued in November for 17 tropical storms and typhoons, including Atsani, the CWB’s data showed

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued sea and land alerts for Tropical Storm Atsani as it approached the Bashi Channel.

This is only the second tropical storm this year for which the bureau has issued land and sea alerts.

As of 8pm, the storm’s center was 370km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost point, the bureau said, adding that it is moving northwest at 20kph.

A map from the Central Weather Bureau shows the position of Tropical Storm Atsani at 8pm yesterday and its forecast position at 8pm today. Screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site

The radius of the storm has reached 120km, it added.

The sea alert applies to sea vessels operating in the Bashi Channel, as well as those operating near the southeast coast and in the southern Taiwan Strait, while the land alert applies to Taitung, the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島).

Today, the Hengchun Peninsula, Orchid Island and Green Island might experience winds reaching Level 11 on the Beaufort scale, the bureau said.

Winds in the coastal areas of eastern and central Taiwan, as well as Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties (Matsu) are forecast to reach Level 8 to Level 9, it said.

The bureau has projected that the storm would pass through the Bashi Channel before moving toward the coast of southern China tomorrow, it said, adding that the chance of Atsani making landfall is low.

It is also unlikely to be upgraded to a typhoon, it added.

The storm is to have little effect on the weather of central and southern Taiwan and might only bring light rain to northern Taiwan, the bureau said.

However, the chance of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is high today in Hualien and Taitung counties and the Hengchun Peninsula, as the storm nears the nation, it said.

Yesterday, the circumference of the storm caused waves as high as 4m near the southeast coast, the bureau said.

Today, waves on the southeast coast might reach 5m to 6m, while those on the peninsula might surpass 8m, it said.

Those visiting beaches today should also beware of rogue waves, which could occur near the north and east coasts, the two islands, the southwest coast and the peninsula, it said.

This weekend, a northeasterly wind, which is expected to build as the storm moves toward China, would likely bring heavy rainfall to Keelung, the north coast and Yilan County, while causing temperatures nationwide to drop, the bureau said.

Since 1959, alerts have only been issued in November for 17 tropical storms and typhoons, including Atsani, bureau data showed.

Atsani is also one of only eight storms formed in November over the past 60 years for which the bureau has issued both sea and land alerts.

Tropical storms or typhoons formed in the fall or winter generally move in two ways, the bureau said.

Some pass near Taiwan’s south coast and continue westward to China — Atsani falls in this category — affecting Hualien and Taitung counties, the Hengchun Peninsula and northern Taiwan, it said.

“Others curve and move northward along the nation’s east coast, affecting northern and northeastern Taiwan,” it added.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the rain brought by Atsani would mostly fall on the nation’s windward side, which includes the east coast, Pingtung County and Kaohsiung.

Hualien residents should be wary of the damage that heavier rainfall can cause, he said.

The arrival of the tropical storm would not resolve the shortage of water in the reservoirs south of Taoyuan, as they are on the protected side of the Central Mountain Range.

Temperatures in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli today could reach 33°C to 34°C due to the downward movement of air parcels as they cool and become denser, the bureau said.

The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration said that six townships in Pingtung County, as well as Orchid and Green islands, canceled work and school today.