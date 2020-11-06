The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued sea and land alerts for Tropical Storm Atsani as it approached the Bashi Channel.
This is only the second tropical storm this year for which the bureau has issued land and sea alerts.
As of 8pm, the storm’s center was 370km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost point, the bureau said, adding that it is moving northwest at 20kph.
Screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site
The radius of the storm has reached 120km, it added.
The sea alert applies to sea vessels operating in the Bashi Channel, as well as those operating near the southeast coast and in the southern Taiwan Strait, while the land alert applies to Taitung, the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島).
Today, the Hengchun Peninsula, Orchid Island and Green Island might experience winds reaching Level 11 on the Beaufort scale, the bureau said.
Winds in the coastal areas of eastern and central Taiwan, as well as Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties (Matsu) are forecast to reach Level 8 to Level 9, it said.
The bureau has projected that the storm would pass through the Bashi Channel before moving toward the coast of southern China tomorrow, it said, adding that the chance of Atsani making landfall is low.
It is also unlikely to be upgraded to a typhoon, it added.
The storm is to have little effect on the weather of central and southern Taiwan and might only bring light rain to northern Taiwan, the bureau said.
However, the chance of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is high today in Hualien and Taitung counties and the Hengchun Peninsula, as the storm nears the nation, it said.
Yesterday, the circumference of the storm caused waves as high as 4m near the southeast coast, the bureau said.
Today, waves on the southeast coast might reach 5m to 6m, while those on the peninsula might surpass 8m, it said.
Those visiting beaches today should also beware of rogue waves, which could occur near the north and east coasts, the two islands, the southwest coast and the peninsula, it said.
This weekend, a northeasterly wind, which is expected to build as the storm moves toward China, would likely bring heavy rainfall to Keelung, the north coast and Yilan County, while causing temperatures nationwide to drop, the bureau said.
Since 1959, alerts have only been issued in November for 17 tropical storms and typhoons, including Atsani, bureau data showed.
Atsani is also one of only eight storms formed in November over the past 60 years for which the bureau has issued both sea and land alerts.
Tropical storms or typhoons formed in the fall or winter generally move in two ways, the bureau said.
Some pass near Taiwan’s south coast and continue westward to China — Atsani falls in this category — affecting Hualien and Taitung counties, the Hengchun Peninsula and northern Taiwan, it said.
“Others curve and move northward along the nation’s east coast, affecting northern and northeastern Taiwan,” it added.
Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the rain brought by Atsani would mostly fall on the nation’s windward side, which includes the east coast, Pingtung County and Kaohsiung.
Hualien residents should be wary of the damage that heavier rainfall can cause, he said.
The arrival of the tropical storm would not resolve the shortage of water in the reservoirs south of Taoyuan, as they are on the protected side of the Central Mountain Range.
Temperatures in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli today could reach 33°C to 34°C due to the downward movement of air parcels as they cool and become denser, the bureau said.
The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration said that six townships in Pingtung County, as well as Orchid and Green islands, canceled work and school today.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
JOINT LETTERS: Parliamentarians from seven European countries said Taipei deserved a seat at the WHA meeting next week, given its exemplary performance against COVID-19 A total of 106 lawmakers from seven European countries have sent letters urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 18 and 19 with a reduced agenda due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the annual meeting is to take place from Monday to Saturday next week. In separate letters addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parliamentarians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
JUGGLING GLOBAL GIANTS: At a National Security Council meeting, the president pushed the idea of a trade agreement with the US and stabilizing cross-strait relations President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the government to bolster self-defense capabilities, improve relations with the US across party lines, and stabilize economic and social order. The directives were issued at a National Security Council meeting, which was held earlier yesterday amid an increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. In anticipation of the Chinese Communist Party’s fifth plenum this week and the US presidential election, Tsai last month had also instructed the council to form a task force to increase intelligence gathering on possible scenarios, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told a