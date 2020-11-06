The knife-edge US presidential race early yesterday tilted toward former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but US President Donald Trump claimed that he was being cheated, and went to court to try and stop vote counting.
Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states, where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19 made the job all the more difficult.
Both candidates still had paths to winning the White House by accumulating the required threshold of 270 of the electoral votes awarded to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in a given state.
Photo: AFP
However, momentum moved to Biden, who made a televised speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to say that “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
By flipping the northern battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin, and also winning formerly pro-Trump Arizona, Biden reached 264 electoral votes against 214 so far for Trump.
To reach 270, he was hoping next to add the six electoral votes from Nevada, where he had a small and shrinking lead, or, even better, the larger prizes of hard-fought Georgia or Pennsylvania.
Photo: AFP
In stark contrast with Trump’s unprecedented rhetoric about being cheated, Biden sought to project calm, reaching out to a nation torn by four years of polarizing leadership and traumatized by the COVID-19 pandemic — with new daily infections on Wednesday close to hitting 100,000 for the first time.
“We have to stop treating our opponents as enemies,” Biden, 77, said. “What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”
However, Trump, 74, claimed victory unilaterally and made clear that he would not accept the reported results, issuing unprecedented complaints of fraud.
Photo: AFP
“The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the presidential election itself,” he wrote on Twitter, alleging that “secretly dumped ballots” had been added in Michigan.
Trump’s campaign announced lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and demanded a recount in Wisconsin.
Tension also shifted to the streets, even if so far there has not been the kind of unrest that some feared just ahead of the election, prompting businesses in several major city centers to board up windows.
In Detroit, Michigan, a Democratic stronghold that is majority black, a crowd of mostly white Trump supporters chanted: “Stop the count,” and tried to barge into an election office before being blocked by security.
US news networks showed an aggressive pro-Trump crowd also gathering outside a vote counting office in the important Arizona county of Maricopa, which includes Phoenix.
Burly law enforcement officers formed a protective line at the facility’s doors.
Some of the protesters openly carried firearms, which is legal in the state, while people chanted: “Count the votes.”
Just before midnight, Maricopa authorities posted new vote totals, with Trump slashing Biden’s Arizona vote lead from 79,000 to fewer than 69,000, a gap of 2.4 percent with 86 percent of precincts reporting.
Georgia’s largest county of Fulton, which includes parts of Atlanta, was processing ballots through the night.
Over a 90-minute period, Biden narrowed Trump’s lead there from 29,000 votes to 23,000, with 95 percent of precincts reporting.
The tight nature of Georgia’s race — Biden trails Trump by half a percent — raises the prospect of a recount.
The US election — usually touted as an example to newer democracies around the world — brought statements of international concern, with German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warning of a “very explosive situation.”
An observer mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors votes throughout the West and in the former Soviet Union, found no evidence of election fraud and said that Trump’s “baseless allegations” eroded trust in democracy.
Unless Biden racks up a winning score earlier, the whole contest could eventually wind up being decided by the winner of Pennsylvania, where Trump’s initially big lead dwindled rapidly.
The state is a major target for Trump campaign lawyers, who have already challenged its rule on allowing mailed-in ballots received after election day to be counted in the US Supreme Court.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said that everyone should be “patient” and promised that all votes would be “counted fully.”
The tight White House race and recriminations evoked memories of the 2000 election between the Republican candidate, former Texas governor George W. Bush, and the Democratic candidate, former US vice president Al Gore.
That race, which hinged on a handful of votes in Florida, eventually ended up in the Supreme Court, which halted a recount while Bush was ahead.
The US Elections Project estimated that voter turnout would reach a record 160 million, including more than 101.1 million early voters.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
JOINT LETTERS: Parliamentarians from seven European countries said Taipei deserved a seat at the WHA meeting next week, given its exemplary performance against COVID-19 A total of 106 lawmakers from seven European countries have sent letters urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 18 and 19 with a reduced agenda due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the annual meeting is to take place from Monday to Saturday next week. In separate letters addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parliamentarians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
JUGGLING GLOBAL GIANTS: At a National Security Council meeting, the president pushed the idea of a trade agreement with the US and stabilizing cross-strait relations President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the government to bolster self-defense capabilities, improve relations with the US across party lines, and stabilize economic and social order. The directives were issued at a National Security Council meeting, which was held earlier yesterday amid an increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. In anticipation of the Chinese Communist Party’s fifth plenum this week and the US presidential election, Tsai last month had also instructed the council to form a task force to increase intelligence gathering on possible scenarios, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told a