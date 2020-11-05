US election result hangs on key states

CHAOS: Shattering norms, US President Donald Trump alleged major voting fraud, declared victory and also threatened legal action at a rally inside the White House

The US presidential election yesterday was plunged into chaos as US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote counting — even as his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, voiced confidence in his own chances.

In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 232,638 lives in the US as of yesterday, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls, but he still needed key states to secure another four-year term.

Shattering norms in the world’s most powerful democracy, Trump alleged “major fraud” as he held an upbeat rally inside the White House’s ceremonial East Room in Washington.

“We did win this election,” Trump told cheering supporters, few of them wearing masks. “This is a fraud on the American public.”

The Republican tycoon said that he would go to the Supreme Court because “we want all voting to stop.”

Voting had already ended by the time Trump took the podium after 2am, but he appeared to be calling for the court to stop the counting.

Trump has railed for months against mail-in ballots, charging without evidence that they could be fraudulent, as about 100 million people voted ahead of election day amid the pandemic.

The Biden campaign soon hit back, calling Trump’s bid to stop the counting “outrageous” and “unprecedented,” and saying its legal teams were ready to fight him in the courts if need be.

“The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted,” Biden’s campaign team said.

Biden had earlier warned that the counting would take a while as he greeted his own backers, who honked from vehicles at a socially distanced rally in his home state of Delaware.

“We believe we’re on track to win this election,” the 77-year-old said. “Keep the faith, guys, we’re going to win this.”

Biden’s remarks clearly unnerved Trump, who immediately posted on Twitter his claims of victory and fraud, leading the social media platform to flag his comments as part of its effort against election disinformation.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the head of the state proving to be the vital prize, said that 1 million mailed-in ballots remained to be counted and promised that all counties would work “tirelessly” to complete them.

“Let’s be clear,” the Democratic governor said of Trump’s comments. “This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s election, our votes and democracy.”

Trump for the past four years has often been quick to say he is treated unfairly, but even a few of his allies voiced unease at his dramatic intervention.

“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue,” US Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who won re-election, posted on Twitter.

Other nations also sounded the alarm, with German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warning that Trump could create a “constitutional crisis.”

Television networks predicted that Biden would be the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona, seizing on the southwestern state’s changing demographics and the popularity of astronaut Mark Kelly, who was projected to win a US Senate seat.

However, no other states immediately flipped and Trump won an early prize in Florida, where his hard line against Latin American left-wingers helped him make inroads among Cuban Americans.

Democratic hopes fizzled of turning around Texas, a Republican bastion indispensable for Trump, even though Biden came tantalizingly close in early results.

Biden, as expected, comfortably won the biggest prize of all, California, as well as New York, and easily kept Minnesota and New Hampshire, two states where then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 had only eked out victories over Trump.

Attention was again turning to three states that elected Trump four years ago — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — with early ballots still waiting to be counted from the Democratic stronghold cities of Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Biden said that he was feeling “real good” about Michigan and Wisconsin, and voiced confidence about Pennsylvania, where he was born.

He said that he was also competitive in Georgia — a state that until recently had not appeared to be in play — as election workers in its largest city, Atlanta, halted counting for the night after a pipe burst.

Trump pointed to the total votes already counted as he insisted he was winning the states, adding that he was leading in Pennsylvania “by a tremendous amount of votes.”

Pundits had been warning for weeks that this year’s election results would take time — and voicing the fear that Trump would cause chaos or even violence by questioning the process.

While there were no immediate reports of unrest, stores boarded up throughout Washington and, in an unusual move, foreign nations called for a violence-free US election.

Outside the White House, a boisterous, peaceful protest in a plaza renamed for the Black Lives Matter movement turned heated as the night wore on, with scuffling after a person appeared to throw a gas canister.