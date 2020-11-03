Tens of thousands of Muslims yesterday marched in the streets of Bangladesh’s capital in the country’s largest protest yet against French President Emmanuel Macron’s support of secular laws that allow caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed.
The protesters, organized by the Hefazat-e-Islam group, a network of teachers and students at thousands of Islamic schools, gathered outside the main Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka.
They chanted “Down with France” and “Boycott French Products” and burned effigies of Macron.
Photo: AFP
“I ask the French government to apologize to the 2 billion Muslims in the world. I also ask the world’s Muslims to demonstrate their faith by boycotting French products and terminating diplomatic relations with France,” Nur-Husain-Kashemi, a leader of the group, told the protesters.
“I ask the government to shut down the French embassy. It’s a shame that they haven’t passed a resolution of condemnation in parliament,” he said.
Hefazat-e-Islam leader Junayed Babunagari said his group was giving the government 24 hours to break ties with France.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“If our demands are not met, we will announce our next course of action,” he shouted to the protesters.
Yesterday’s protest was the largest in a series of anti-France demonstrations in Bangladesh since last week that have called for the closure of the embassy and for Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to condemn France.
Hasina has yet to officially comment, but muslim-majority countries across the world have been outraged by Macron’s refusal to condemn the publication or display of caricatures of Mohammed.
The issue re-emerged following the gruesome beheading near Paris on Oct. 16 of a French history teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet in class.
Meanwhile, thousands of Indonesian Muslims marched to the heavily guarded French embassy in Jakarta to protest against Macron and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures of the prophet to be protected speech.
Waving white flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith, more than 2,000 demonstrators, many wearing white robes, filled a major thoroughfare in downtown Jakarta.
Authorities blocked streets leading to the embassy, where more than 1,000 police and soldiers were deployed in and around the building barricaded with razor wire.
The protesters chanted “God is Great” and “Boycott French products” as they marched.
Smaller protests also occurred in other Indonesian cities, including in Surabaya, Makassar, Medan and Bandung.
Protest organizer Slamet Ma’arif told the crowd, including members of the Islamic Defenders Front vigilante group, that Macron was being aggressively hostile to Islam and called for a boycott on French products.
“It hurt us deeply and we demanded him to retract his words and apologizes to the Muslim communities all over the world,” he said.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
STRIKING A BALANCE: The US$2.37 billion weapons package would further modernize Taiwan’s defense capabilities in the face of Chinese provocation, the government said The government yesterday thanked Washington for another proposed arms sales package to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities. “Taiwan’s government thanks the US government for once again providing important defensive weapons in the wake of last week’s announcement of a three-part arms sales package,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement yesterday. “This sale once again constitutes concrete action by the US government to fulfill its security commitments under the ‘six assurances’ and the Taiwan Relations Act, and also demonstrates that the US government considers assisting Taiwan to strengthen our self- defense capabilities a matter of great importance,” he said. In the
TAKEOFF INCIDENT: Chu Kuan-meng was a member of a band and loved fishing, the military said, adding that he was to be promoted from captain to major Air force pilot Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍) was killed yesterday after ejecting from his F-5E jet over the sea off Taitung County. He was 29. The jet from the 7th Tactical Flight Wing crashed into the water after Chu ejected. He was retrieved from the water and taken to Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead. He is survived by a wife and a one-year-old daughter. The Taitung County Fire Department said that it was informed of a suspected jet crash off the Jialulan (加路蘭) area in Taitung City and confirmed the incident with the Ministry of National Defense at 7:55am. A medical
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information