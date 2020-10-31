New Zealanders back euthanasia: early poll results

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealanders have voted overwhelmingly to legalize euthanasia in what supporters said was a victory for “choice” and “dignity,” preliminary referendum results released yesterday showed.

A referendum on the controversial issue was held on Oct. 17, alongside the general election that returned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to power with a landslide majority.

Early figures showed that a decisive 65.2 percent of voters supported euthanasia, with 33.8 against, meaning that New Zealand is to join a handful of countries around the world that allow doctor-assisted deaths.

People in Christchurch on Oct. 16 drive past a billboard urging New Zealanders to vote “no” in yesterday’s euthanasia referendum. Photo: AP

The lawmaker behind the reform, libertarian David Seymour, said that it was a “resounding victory” that would make New Zealand more compassionate and humane.

“Thousands of New Zealanders who might have suffered excruciating deaths will have choice, dignity, control and autonomy over their own bodies, protected by the rule of law,” he said.

The euthanasia debate in New Zealand was sparked by Lecretia Seales, a lawyer who died of a brain tumor in 2015 on the day that a court rejected her long-running case for the right to die at a time of her own choosing.

“I feel a huge amount of relief and a huge amount of gratitude,” her widower, Matt Vickers, told Radio New Zealand.

However, the Salvation Army said that there were not enough safeguards in the legislation.

The New Zealand Medical Association also opposed the reform, labeling it “unethical” ahead of the vote.

Voluntary euthanasia was first legalized in the Netherlands in 2002, followed by Belgium later that year, Luxembourg in 2008, Colombia in 2015 and Canada in 2016.

In New Zealand, legislation allowing medically assisted death passed through parliament last year, but lawmakers delayed implementing it until the public had its say through a referendum.

Under the law — which is to take effect in November next year — a mentally sound adult who has a terminal illness likely to kill them within six months and is experiencing “unbearable suffering” can receive a fatal dose of medication.

The request needs to be signed off by the patient’s physician and an independent doctor, with a psychiatrist called in if either has doubts about the person’s ability to make an informed decision.

New Zealanders also voted on allowing recreational cannabis, although that motion looks set to fail with preliminary results showing 53.1 percent opposed to legalization, compared with 46.1 in favor.

Under the proposed law, anyone aged 20 or older could buy up to 14g per day and households could grow up to four plants.

Recreational cannabis would remain illegal if the “no” vote is still more than 50 percent on Friday next week.