An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, the UN said, allowing the “historic” text to enter into force after 90 days.
While nuclear powers have not signed up to the treaty, advocates who have pushed for its enactment hold out hope that it would nonetheless prove to be more than symbolic and have a gradual deterrent effect.
Honduras was the 50th country to ratify.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “the culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons,” according to a statement from his spokesman on Saturday.
“It represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations,” the statement said.
Non-governmental organizations also welcomed the news, including the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a coalition that won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its key role in bringing the treaty to fruition.
“Honduras just ratified the Treaty as the 50th state, triggering entry into force and making history,” ICAN said on Twitter.
Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement: “Today is a victory for humanity, and a promise of a safer future.”
The 75th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, marked in August, saw a wave of countries ratify the treaty, which would enter into force on Jan. 22, the UN said.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons — which bans the use, development, production, testing, stationing, stockpiling and threat of use of such weapons — was adopted by the UN General Assembly in July 2017 with the approval of 122 countries.
Eighty-four states have since signed it, though not all have ratified the text.
The clutch of nuclear-armed states, including the US, the UK, France, China and Russia, have not signed the treaty.
Japan, the only country to have been attacked with atomic weapons, ruled out any immediate plans to sign.
“We can’t help but question the effectiveness of the treaty, which nuclear powers can’t join,” Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi told reporters yesterday.
However, atom bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi told Japan Broadcasting Corp that “we have no doubt that it is a great step toward materializing the ban and abolition of nuclear weapons.”
“We really want the Japanese government to join the treaty in consideration of the wish of atomic bomb survivors,” Tsuboi said.
Campaigners hope that it coming into force would have the same impact as previous international treaties on landmines and cluster munitions, bringing a stigma to their stockpiling and use, and thereby a change in behavior even in countries that did not sign up.
ICAN said it expects “companies to stop producing nuclear weapons and financial institutions to stop investing in nuclear weapon producing companies.”
