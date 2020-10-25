A plan to create a travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau has been postponed because the Pacific ally decided not to relax quarantine rules for Taiwanese travelers, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The postponement was made after Palau took into account its epidemic prevention capacity and that the northern hemisphere is entering winter, when COVID-19 infections could surge, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Earlier in the day, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that due to limited medical care capacity in Palau, the country would still require Taiwanese visitors to undergo seven days of quarantine upon arrival.
Photo: CNA
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and related agencies are ready for a travel bubble, but Palau’s healthcare sector is worried that if an outbreak occurred following an opening, its limited resources would be unable to cope, Chen said.
The two countries had been holding talks on the possibility of forming a travel bubble to revive their tourism industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing each side to open its border for its citizens to travel to the other in tour groups.
As both sides’ populations are considered extremely low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infection, it was considered safe to create a travel bubble.
Under the plan, travelers would need to present negative polymerase chain reaction test results for COVID-19 before they would be allowed to join a travel group, the Tourism Bureau has said.
Visitors from Palau would not have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine required from other travelers to Taiwan, and Taiwanese visiting Palau would not have to undergo seven days of quarantine, according to the proposed plan.
However, Chen, who spoke with reporters on the sidelines of the Global Health Forum in Taiwan, said that it would be difficult to proceed with the plan at this point.
Medical personnel in Palau are concerned over possible negative effects of the program and the country needs more time to look into whether it should open up to Taiwanese tourists, he said.
Palau has only one hospital, which does not have the ability to treat patients in a critical or emergency condition, Taipei-based Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital said.
Palau in 2008 signed an agreement with the Taipei hospital to send patients in a critical or emergency condition to Taiwan for treatment.
Palau has already relaxed its rules for Taiwanese visitors, because the nation is considered a low-risk country for COVID-19 infection.
People from moderate or high-risk countries must undergo 14 days of self-health management and test negative for COVID-19 before they are allowed to travel to Palau, Chen said.
Once there, they need to undergo testing up to three times to confirm that they are not infected, after which they can enter the country, he said.
Taiwan would start talks with other countries for possible travel bubble programs, but would carefully study the situation in those countries before pursuing such openings, Chen said.
TAKES THE CAKE: Chinese diplomats tried to take photographs of people attending a National Day event in Suva, before reportedly assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Chinese embassy in Fiji over a fracas at its Double Ten National Day event at a Suva hotel, while a lawmaker demanded that the ministry file a lawsuit against Chinese embassy personnel for injuring a Taiwanese diplomat at the event. The Grubsheet news blog on Sunday and New Zealand-based Asia-Pacific Report Web site yesterday reported that two members of the Chinese embassy in Suva tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 to take photographs of
TAIPEI REACTIONS: Joanne Ou decried China’s ‘gangster diplomacy,’ while MOFA said its Fiji counterpart dealt fairly with the incident and protected the trade office’s rights The world should denounce the actions of Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji against a Taiwanese diplomat during a National Day celebration in Suva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday as it thanked the Fijian government for its help after the Oct. 8 incident. Two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Oct. 8, and a Taiwanese diplomat who tried to stop them taking photographs suffered a head injury. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing that the ministry
TIT FOR TAT? Messages sent through channels have urged Washington to drop its prosecutions of Chinese researchers or see Americans put at risk Chinese officials warned their US counterparts as early as the summer that they might detain Americans in China if the US does not stop prosecuting Chinese academics linked to the Chinese military, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. China sent repeated warnings through multiple channels, including the US embassy in Beijing, the report said. The message has been blunt: The US should drop prosecutions of the Chinese academics in US courts, or Americans in China might find themselves in violation of Chinese law, the newspaper cited sources as saying. The US has charged several
Twenty EMU900 train cars manufactured by Hyundai Rotem Co are to be delivered to the Port of Hualien on Saturday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said on Saturday as it unveiled the interior design of the new cars. The carriages are part of a large procurement project that the TRA began in 2018 to upgrade its train service quality, with the agency allocating NT$25.3 billion (US$873.05 million at the current exchange rate) to purchase 520 of the commuter cars from the South Korean company. Each EMU900 train consists of 10 cars, and they would help increase transport capacity by about 40