Thai police yesterday said they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and the monarchy, while Prayuth said that he would recall parliament.

However, thousands of protesters took to the streets in three locations in Bangkok, the fifth day that they have defied a government ban, while the movement appeared to be gaining traction across the kingdom, with rallies in Songkhla in the south and Chiang Mai in the north.

Protesters at Kasetsart intersection and other locations sang the national anthem, raised the three-finger salute of opposition to the government and chanted “Get Out, Get Out” in reference to Prayuth.

The police announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government.

According to a police document dated Friday, investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets, as well as the Facebook page of the Free Youth group.

“We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate causing unrest to society,” police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.

He said it was for Thailand’s broadcast regulator and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to investigate and take appropriate action, adding that there was no plan to curb press freedom.

Ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong said that it had requested court orders to take down content by the four media outlets and the Free Youth’s Facebook page, among more than 300,000 pieces of content it said contravened Thai laws over the past week.

However, protesters scoffed at these measures.

“They think they have so much power to shut people down online, but they don’t realize they can’t catch up with us new generation and the technology we grew up with,” an 18-year-old nicknamed Apple in Bangkok said.

Speaking at Government House, Prayuth said that parliament — currently in recess — would be recalled for an extraordinary session to discuss how to reduce tensions.

“I request protesters rally peacefully. The government has already compromised to some degree,” Prayuth said.

