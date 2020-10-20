Thai police yesterday said they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and the monarchy, while Prayuth said that he would recall parliament.
However, thousands of protesters took to the streets in three locations in Bangkok, the fifth day that they have defied a government ban, while the movement appeared to be gaining traction across the kingdom, with rallies in Songkhla in the south and Chiang Mai in the north.
Protesters at Kasetsart intersection and other locations sang the national anthem, raised the three-finger salute of opposition to the government and chanted “Get Out, Get Out” in reference to Prayuth.
The police announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government.
According to a police document dated Friday, investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets, as well as the Facebook page of the Free Youth group.
“We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate causing unrest to society,” police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.
He said it was for Thailand’s broadcast regulator and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to investigate and take appropriate action, adding that there was no plan to curb press freedom.
Ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong said that it had requested court orders to take down content by the four media outlets and the Free Youth’s Facebook page, among more than 300,000 pieces of content it said contravened Thai laws over the past week.
However, protesters scoffed at these measures.
“They think they have so much power to shut people down online, but they don’t realize they can’t catch up with us new generation and the technology we grew up with,” an 18-year-old nicknamed Apple in Bangkok said.
Speaking at Government House, Prayuth said that parliament — currently in recess — would be recalled for an extraordinary session to discuss how to reduce tensions.
“I request protesters rally peacefully. The government has already compromised to some degree,” Prayuth said.
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
ATTACK UNLIKELY: China would become ‘pariahs internationally for just the wanton destruction of Taiwan’ and would have little to gain from it, Trump’s security adviser said A top White House official on Friday urged Taiwan to build up its military capabilities to protect against a possible invasion by China, saying that Beijing would have that ability in 10 to 15 years. US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Security Forum that a missile attack by China against Taiwan would be much too destructive. An amphibious attack is a possibility, although at the moment it is beyond China’s capability, he said. However, China could combine that threat with “gray zone” operations, embargoes, harassment and other actions to intimidate the nation if Taipei does not build
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
UNFOUNDED CLAIMS: Hong Kong air traffic controllers told a Taiwanese aircraft to leave due to ‘dangerous activities,’ but the military said it found no reason for the claim Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday called on Beijing to respect international aviation rules and refrain from undermining air travel after Hong Kong air traffic controllers on Thursday morning warned off a Taiwanese flight. A military chartered supply flight operated by Uni Air (立榮航空) from Kaohsiung to the Taipei-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea was forced to turn back on its way to the disputed islands, where 250 Taiwanese coast guard personnel are deployed, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Hong Kong air traffic controllers denied the Uni Air ATR2-600 aircraft authorization to enter the