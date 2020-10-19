Twenty EMU900 train cars manufactured by Hyundai Rotem Co are to be delivered to the Port of Hualien on Saturday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said on Saturday as it unveiled the interior design of the new cars.
The carriages are part of a large procurement project that the TRA began in 2018 to upgrade its train service quality, with the agency allocating NT$25.3 billion (US$873.05 million at the current exchange rate) to purchase 520 of the commuter cars from the South Korean company.
Each EMU900 train consists of 10 cars, and they would help increase transport capacity by about 40 percent, the TRA said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration
The trains’ control and management systems would also be upgraded, it added.
The interior of the new cars was shown to the media on Saturday, with the agency highlighting an energy-saving lighting system that automatically dims the lighting when it is too bright.
EMU trains currently in use have two wheelchair-parking areas in two cars, but an EMU900 train has space for eight, all in its No. 6 car, the agency said.
Each car No. 5 has a staff room where conductors can take a break, which means that they could reach wheelchair passengers faster if assistance is requested.
The agency said that it would also expand the space for bicycles on EMU900 trains in view of rising popularity of cycling tours, with each train being able to accommodate 12 bikes.
EMU900 trains would have seating areas specifically designed for pregnant women or parents with young children, with space next to a seat for parents to park baby strollers, it said.
A sensor, which has an icon of a pregnant woman on top, would be installed on board as well, which pregnant passengers can press to remind passengers to yield their seats.
Surveillance cameras would be installed to monitor the inside the cars and doors to ensure the safety of passengers, it said.
