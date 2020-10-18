‘Grandma Wong’ recounts detention

AFP, HONG KONG





An elderly woman who last year disappeared midway through Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests yesterday resurfaced in the financial hub after 14 months away, saying that she had been detained on the Chinese mainland.

Alexandra Wong (王鳳瑤) said that she was forced to renounce her activism in writing and record a video statement saying she was not tortured, before she was sent on a “patriotic tour” of the country’s north.

Dubbed “Grandma Wong” by her comrades and often spotted waving a British flag, the 64-year-old attended virtually every rally during the early days of the movement for greater democracy and police accountability, which started in June last year.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protester Alexandra Wong, center, wipes her face as she and supporters Eddie Chu, left, and Fernando Cheung present a news conference in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

She disappeared in August last year and maintained only sporadic contact with local media in the territory.

During a news conference in Hong Kong, she said that after joining an August protest she was detained by Chinese police at the border with Shenzhen, the mainland metropolis where she has lived for 14 years.

Her testimony was a vivid illustration of the opaque, party-controlled judicial system in China that many Hong Kongers fear is one day coming to their restless territory.

She was held by Shenzhen authorities for “administrative detention” and “criminal detention” for a total of 45 days, without knowing what charges she was facing, she said.

“I was afraid I would die in the detention center,” she said.

When her stay in custody was over, she was asked to declare before a camera that she had not been tortured by mainland authorities, and promise not to take media interviews or protest again.

She was asked to confess in writing that her activism had been wrong.

“The worst thing I did in my life is to write that confession ... but I had nothing to bargain with,” she said.

The confessions did not win her freedom immediately. She was later sent on a five-day “patriotic tour” of Shaanxi Province, where she had her picture taken holding the Chinese flag, and sang the national anthem.

After that, she was told she would be released on bail pending trial for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a catch-all term used by the government to target dissenters.

She was given no written documents on the charges.

For a year after her release on bail, she was only allowed to go back to her home in Shenzhen, and could not return to Hong Kong. Those conditions lapsed late last month.

“I have no courage to step in Shenzhen again, at least for now, unless there is a radical change in the political situation,” Wong told reporters.

After huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, Beijing launched a clampdown on its opponents in the semi-autonomous territory.

In late June, Beijing also imposed broadly worded national security legislation that, among other restrictions, outlawed the expression of certain views.

“I won’t give up fighting,” Wong said. “After all, there will be sacrifice, otherwise ... the authoritarian system wouldn’t be changed.”