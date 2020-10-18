An elderly woman who last year disappeared midway through Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests yesterday resurfaced in the financial hub after 14 months away, saying that she had been detained on the Chinese mainland.
Alexandra Wong (王鳳瑤) said that she was forced to renounce her activism in writing and record a video statement saying she was not tortured, before she was sent on a “patriotic tour” of the country’s north.
Dubbed “Grandma Wong” by her comrades and often spotted waving a British flag, the 64-year-old attended virtually every rally during the early days of the movement for greater democracy and police accountability, which started in June last year.
Photo: AFP
She disappeared in August last year and maintained only sporadic contact with local media in the territory.
During a news conference in Hong Kong, she said that after joining an August protest she was detained by Chinese police at the border with Shenzhen, the mainland metropolis where she has lived for 14 years.
Her testimony was a vivid illustration of the opaque, party-controlled judicial system in China that many Hong Kongers fear is one day coming to their restless territory.
She was held by Shenzhen authorities for “administrative detention” and “criminal detention” for a total of 45 days, without knowing what charges she was facing, she said.
“I was afraid I would die in the detention center,” she said.
When her stay in custody was over, she was asked to declare before a camera that she had not been tortured by mainland authorities, and promise not to take media interviews or protest again.
She was asked to confess in writing that her activism had been wrong.
“The worst thing I did in my life is to write that confession ... but I had nothing to bargain with,” she said.
The confessions did not win her freedom immediately. She was later sent on a five-day “patriotic tour” of Shaanxi Province, where she had her picture taken holding the Chinese flag, and sang the national anthem.
After that, she was told she would be released on bail pending trial for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a catch-all term used by the government to target dissenters.
She was given no written documents on the charges.
For a year after her release on bail, she was only allowed to go back to her home in Shenzhen, and could not return to Hong Kong. Those conditions lapsed late last month.
“I have no courage to step in Shenzhen again, at least for now, unless there is a radical change in the political situation,” Wong told reporters.
After huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, Beijing launched a clampdown on its opponents in the semi-autonomous territory.
In late June, Beijing also imposed broadly worded national security legislation that, among other restrictions, outlawed the expression of certain views.
“I won’t give up fighting,” Wong said. “After all, there will be sacrifice, otherwise ... the authoritarian system wouldn’t be changed.”
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities