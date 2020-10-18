New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday won a landslide victory in New Zealand’s general election, leveraging the nation’s success battling COVID-19 to gain an unprecedented outright majority and the chance to implement her reform agenda.
With two-thirds of the vote counted, Ardern’s center-left Labour Party was on 49.2 percent and forecast to take about 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.
No leader has achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996, leading to a succession of multiparty governments.
Photo: AFP
While the count has not been finalized, the figures were enough for opposition leader Judith Collins to concede after phoning Ardern.
“Congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party. It has been a tough campaign,” Collins told cheering supporters in Auckland.
Her conservative National Party was expected to take about 35 seats in what appears to be its worst result in nearly 20 years.
Ardern’s performance beat pre-election opinion polls and put Labour on course for its strongest showing since 1946.
Party President Claire Szabo praised the campaign of the charismatic leader, who sparked a wave of support dubbed “Jacinda-mania” when she took over the party in 2017 as it was languishing in the polls.
“There’s no doubt the strong, great leadership we’ve had from Jacinda Ardern has been a massive factor in all this,” she said.
Ardern had dubbed the vote “the COVID election” and campaigned on her government’s success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of 5 million.
The pandemic is just one of a string of crises that showed Ardern’s leadership qualities during a torrid first term.
She displayed both empathy and decisive action on gun control after a white supremacist gunman last year killed 51 Muslim worshippers in attacks on mosques in Christchurch.
Ardern again found herself comforting a shocked nation when a volcanic eruption at White Island, also known as Whakaari, killed 21 people and left dozens more with horrific burns.
“No matter what crisis is thrown my way, you will always be assured I will give my everything to this job, even if that means a huge sacrifice,” she said this week.
Ardern faced criticism during her first term for failing to deliver on some key promises such as improving housing affordability and countering child poverty.
Green Party coleader Marama Davidson, whose party governed in coalition with Labour during Ardern’s first term, said the prime minister now had a mandate to implement change.
“I want to congratulate Jacinda Ardern and her team on an extraordinary win,” she said. “The results show how much New Zealanders want a strong, truly progressive government.”
Collins focused on the specter of the Greens forcing Ardern to adopt a wealth tax aimed at the aspirational middle class.
Her attacks failed to find traction and the party looks set to fall well short of the vote it recorded in the last election.
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities