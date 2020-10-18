Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday apologized for the temporary suspension of government-funded influenza vaccines for people aged 50 to 64, and said that not all eligible people need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Chen said that the sudden announcement of the suspension on Friday inconvenienced people who had made an appointment to receive a flu shot, and created work for healthcare practitioners and borough officials.
“The main purpose of administering the government-funded vaccines is to achieve heard immunity, which can be reached with a vaccination coverage rate of about 25 percent,” he said, adding that the 7.48 million government-funded and pay-out-of-pocket vaccines procured this year are enough to cover 31.5 percent of the population.
Photo: CNA
As not all people need to be vaccinated, people at heightened risk of developing complications from the flu or spreading the disease should be prioritized, Chen said.
Healthcare practitioners and students have a higher risk of contracting and spreading the flu, while people aged 65 or older and children aged six months to five years have a higher risk of developing serious complications from it, he said.
People aged 50 to 64 who do not have underlying health conditions are not considered to be at high risk, but their vaccination rate this year has been much higher than last year — so far more than 770,000 people have received a flu shot, compared with about 530,000 in the same period last year, Chen said.
The ministry decided to suspend the group’s eligibility to ensure that higher-risk groups can meet the government’s targeted vaccination rates, he said.
The flu vaccination rate has soared in the first 12 days since the program began on Oct. 5, with more than 3.18 million doses — 52.8 percent of the total vaccines — having been administered as of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said.
The target coverage rate for people aged 65 or older, children aged six months to five years and healthcare workers is 52.5 percent, 55.5 percent and 75 percent respectively, while their administration rate so far has been 35.6 percent, 24.3 percent and 54.7 percent respectively, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
In comparison, the target coverage rate for people aged 50 to 64 is 18.7 percent, while the administration rate has reached 14.7 percent, which is much closer to the target, he said.
The first line of defense against infectious diseases is maintaining good personal hygiene, followed by vaccinations and medical treatment, he said, adding that herd immunity would be even more effective if people continue to practice good personal hygiene, such as wearing a mask.
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities