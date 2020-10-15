European nations yesterday were extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities faced their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.
Most European governments eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already heading for unprecedented downturns and job losses from the pandemic’s first wave, but the return of normal activity — from packed restaurants to new university terms — fueled a sharply rising spike in cases all over the continent.
Bars and pubs were among the first to shut or face earlier closing in the new lockdowns, but the surging infection rates are also testing governments’ resolve to keep schools and medical care going.
Photo: AP
The Czech Republic, which has Europe’s worst rate per capita, has shifted schools to distance learning and plans to call up thousands of medical students. Hospitals are cutting non-urgent medical procedures to free up beds.
“Sometimes we are at the edge of crying,” said Lenka Krejcova, a head nurse at Slany Hospital near Prague, as builders hurried to turn a general ward into a COVID-19 department.
Poland is ramping up training for nurses and considering creating military field hospitals, Moscow is to move many students to online learning and Northern Ireland is closing schools for two weeks.
“I don’t have any good information. We are on the brink of disaster,” said immunologist Pawel Grzesiowski in Poland, which reported a record 6,526 infections and 116 deaths yesterday.
Major European economies such as Germany, France and the UK have so far resisted pressure to close schools, a move that during the spring lockdowns created hardship as many parents juggled childcare and working from home.
In Germany, politicians were debating whether to extend the Christmas-New Year school break to reduce contagion, although critics say there is no evidence schools have been hot spots.
The Netherlands returned to partial lockdown yesterday, closing bars and restaurants, but kept schools open.
European infections have been running at an average of almost 100,000 a day — about one-third of the global total — forcing governments to tighten restrictions, while attempting to calibrate them to protect health without destroying livelihoods.
The UK, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of Europe’s new cases in the week to Sunday, according to the WHO.
“It’s a mess, it’s a mess, my son, what can I tell you? We really don’t know how we are going to end up,” a pensioner in Rome said.
French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to unveil further restrictions later yesterday, with media reporting that city curfews were under consideration.
France’s five largest cities — Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse and Lille — are already on maximum alert, with bars and gyms closed, and restaurants under strict controls.
“Curfew ... this is a word we haven’t heard in a long time,” pensioner Francis Boutry said at a Paris market, recalling the 1954-1962 Algerian war. “What can we do? We have to stop this virus somehow.”
In Belgium, with Europe’s second-worst infection rate per capita, hospitals were ordered to reserve one-quarter of their beds for COVID-19 patients.
“We can’t see the end of the tunnel today,” Renaud Mazy, managing director of the University Clinics of Saint-Luc in Brussels, told La Premiere radio.
Meanwhile, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was heading to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal.
Portuguese and Italian media said that the Juventus forward was traveling on an “ambulance plane” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period.
Ronaldo had been separated from the rest of the Portugal squad after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was said to be asymptomatic and in good health.
Additional reporting by AP
BETTER DEFENSE: Taiwan needs to turn itself ‘into a porcupine’ militarily, as lions ‘don’t like to eat porcupines,’ US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Wednesday warned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the US would respond. O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that China was engaged in a massive naval buildup probably not seen since Germany’s attempt to compete with Britain’s Royal Navy prior to World War I. “Part of that is to give them the ability to push us back out of the Western Pacific and allow them to engage in an amphibious landing
People in India have extended their good wishes to Taiwan as it marks Double Ten National Day today. As an independent nation, the prosperity and development of Taiwan should be met with corresponding treatment in the international community, people wrote online. The posts were made as Taipei accused China of trying to impose censorship after Beijing’s embassy in New Delhi advised journalists in India to observe the “one China” principle. Indian newspapers have printed advertisements for Double Ten National Day, which prompted the embassy’s message on Wednesday. “There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities