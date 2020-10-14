The WHO on Monday warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing that health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination.
To obtain herd immunity from a highly infectious disease such as measles, for example, about 95 percent of the population must be immunized, he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said.
Some researchers have argued that allowing COVID-19 to spread in populations that are not obviously vulnerable would help build up herd immunity and is a more realistic way to stop the pandemic, instead of the lockdowns that have proved economically devastating.
“Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak,” Tedros said, adding that too little was known about immunity to COVID-19 to know if herd immunity is even achievable.
“We have some clues, but we don’t have the complete picture,” he said, adding that the WHO had documented instances of people becoming reinfected with COVID-19 after recovering from an initial bout of the virus.
“Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical,” he said.
The WHO estimates that less than 10 percent of the population has any immunity to COVID-19, meaning the vast majority of the world remains susceptible.
Tedros added that countries had reported record-high daily figures of COVID-19 to the health agency for the past four days, citing surges in Europe and the Americas in particular.
In related news, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Monday said that it had temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.
“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant,” the company said in a statement.
The pause means the enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened.
J&J said that serious adverse events (SAEs), such as accidents or illnesses, are “an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.”
Guidelines allow the company to pause a study to determine if an SAE was related to the drug in question and whether to resume the study.
BETTER DEFENSE: Taiwan needs to turn itself ‘into a porcupine’ militarily, as lions ‘don’t like to eat porcupines,’ US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Wednesday warned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the US would respond. O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that China was engaged in a massive naval buildup probably not seen since Germany’s attempt to compete with Britain’s Royal Navy prior to World War I. “Part of that is to give them the ability to push us back out of the Western Pacific and allow them to engage in an amphibious landing
People in India have extended their good wishes to Taiwan as it marks Double Ten National Day today. As an independent nation, the prosperity and development of Taiwan should be met with corresponding treatment in the international community, people wrote online. The posts were made as Taipei accused China of trying to impose censorship after Beijing’s embassy in New Delhi advised journalists in India to observe the “one China” principle. Indian newspapers have printed advertisements for Double Ten National Day, which prompted the embassy’s message on Wednesday. “There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
HOPEFUL COEXISTENCE: President Tsai Ing-wen said that the most pressing issue is how both sides of the Taiwan Strait can coexist in mutual respect and goodwill President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed her willingness to hold “meaningful dialogue” with Beijing so that peace and stability can be maintained across the Taiwan Strait. “At this stage, the most pressing cross-strait issue is to discuss how we can live in peace and coexist based on mutual respect, goodwill and understanding,” Tsai told Double Ten National Day participants. “As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue,” she said. Tsai’s statement follows a further deterioration of already sour cross-strait relations