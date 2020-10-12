Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Azerbaijani authorities yesterday said that nine civilians have been killed and more than 30 wounded after Armenian forces fired missiles overnight on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, and hit a residential building.
The city of Mingachevir also came under missile attacks early yesterday, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s office said.
Photo: AFP
Nagorno-Karabakh’s military officials denied attacking Ganja and said the territory’s army is observing the ceasefire.
They added that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region’s capital, and other towns during the night in violation of the truce.
The recent bout of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces started on Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
The region lies in Azerbaijan, but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a truce in Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin had brokered it in a series of calls with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The ceasefire deal was announced early on Saturday, after 10 hours of talks in the Russian capital sponsored by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, and took effect at noon.
The deal stipulated that the ceasefire should pave the way for talks on settling the conflict.
If the truce had held, it would mark a major diplomatic coup for Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia, but also cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan.
However, minutes after the ceasefire took force, both sides accused each other of continuing attacks in violation of the deal.
The situation in the region was “relatively calm” yesterday morning, Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said, with only minor hostilities along the front line.
However, it was unclear whether the calm would last, he said.
“There is no shelling of our towns and villages. At the front line, there is some shooting with the use of artillery. There are some skirmishes on the border,” Harutyunyan said. “Since the morning it seems calm, but within minutes the situation can change.”
BETTER DEFENSE: Taiwan needs to turn itself ‘into a porcupine’ militarily, as lions ‘don’t like to eat porcupines,’ US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Wednesday warned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the US would respond. O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that China was engaged in a massive naval buildup probably not seen since Germany’s attempt to compete with Britain’s Royal Navy prior to World War I. “Part of that is to give them the ability to push us back out of the Western Pacific and allow them to engage in an amphibious landing
WU INSPIRED: The KMT caucus submitted the proposals, which passed unanimously, after the foreign minister said that Taipei was not seeking diplomatic ties with the US Taiwan-US relations are based on pragmatic partnerships in defense, trade, politics and other areas, while “step-by-step” developments are key to bilateral ties, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday, after the Legislative Yuan unanimously passed two resolutions proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus related to Taiwan-US ties. The Presidential Office respects the legislature’s resolutions, and the nation must demonstrate its firm determination to boost its self-defense capability, so other nations would come to its help, which is why the government has been promoting indigenous development of the defense industry and pragmatic diplomacy, Chang added. One of the KMT resolutions
People in India have extended their good wishes to Taiwan as it marks Double Ten National Day today. As an independent nation, the prosperity and development of Taiwan should be met with corresponding treatment in the international community, people wrote online. The posts were made as Taipei accused China of trying to impose censorship after Beijing’s embassy in New Delhi advised journalists in India to observe the “one China” principle. Indian newspapers have printed advertisements for Double Ten National Day, which prompted the embassy’s message on Wednesday. “There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China
NO END IN SIGHT: A CNFI survey found that 80 percent of respondents said they have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and many are calling for more government aid Most Taiwanese firms in China plan to cut back their operations or put off investment, as most believe that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak would persist for at least six months, a survey released yesterday by the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI, 全國工業總會) found. The trade group, which represents a majority of local manufacturing firms, sounded the alarm after polling 157 companies in July and August. “COVID-19 has had a much worse impact on Taiwanese firms than reported in the media, and could batter the economy like a massive tsunami if the government fails to respond quickly,” the federation said. More