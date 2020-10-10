Thirteen arrested over Michigan governor kidnap plan

AFP and Bloomberg, WASHINGTON





Thirteen men have been arrested for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and “instigate a civil war,” US officials said on Thursday.

Whitmer thanked law enforcement for thwarting the plot and accused US President Donald Trump of creating a political environment that she said encouraged it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described the conspiracy to kidnap the 49-year-old Whitmer as a “serious and credible threat.”

The Michigan State Capitol building is pictured in Lansing on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Andrew Birge, US attorney for the western district of Michigan, said that six men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — were facing federal charges for conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home.

Birge said that the suspects had conducted surveillance of her residence and even tested a home-made bomb, which they intended to use to divert law enforcement away from her home.

FBI agents and Michigan police arrested them on Wednesday as they met to “pool funds for explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the US Department of Justice said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attends an event in Hamtramck, Michigan, on Jan. 27. Photo: AFP

Nessel said that seven members of a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen were also facing state charges.

They are suspected of attempting to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them and “instigate a civil war,” Nessel said.

A sworn affidavit from an FBI agent said that “at one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the US constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

The affidavit said Fox was recorded in June saying that he needed 200 men to “storm the capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, and take hostages, including the governor.”

“This should be a moment for national unity where we all pulled together as Americans to meet this challenge head on,” Whitmer said of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll after the arrests.

“Instead, our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,” she said.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “Rather than say thank you” for the FBI action “she calls me a White Supremacist.”

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence,” Trump wrote.

“Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!” he wrote.