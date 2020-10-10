Thirteen men have been arrested for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and “instigate a civil war,” US officials said on Thursday.
Whitmer thanked law enforcement for thwarting the plot and accused US President Donald Trump of creating a political environment that she said encouraged it.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described the conspiracy to kidnap the 49-year-old Whitmer as a “serious and credible threat.”
Photo: AFP
Andrew Birge, US attorney for the western district of Michigan, said that six men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — were facing federal charges for conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home.
Birge said that the suspects had conducted surveillance of her residence and even tested a home-made bomb, which they intended to use to divert law enforcement away from her home.
FBI agents and Michigan police arrested them on Wednesday as they met to “pool funds for explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the US Department of Justice said.
Photo: AFP
Nessel said that seven members of a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen were also facing state charges.
They are suspected of attempting to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them and “instigate a civil war,” Nessel said.
A sworn affidavit from an FBI agent said that “at one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the US constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”
The affidavit said Fox was recorded in June saying that he needed 200 men to “storm the capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, and take hostages, including the governor.”
“This should be a moment for national unity where we all pulled together as Americans to meet this challenge head on,” Whitmer said of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll after the arrests.
“Instead, our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,” she said.
Trump wrote on Twitter: “Rather than say thank you” for the FBI action “she calls me a White Supremacist.”
“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence,” Trump wrote.
“Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!” he wrote.
OPTIMISTIC GOAL: The Ministry of Education plans to choose four schools that would be models for the policy, which some university presidents said would pose challenges The Ministry of Education aims to have 90 percent of doctoral degree courses, 70 percent of master’s degree courses and 50 percent of undergraduate courses at four universities taught in English within the next few years, a source said yesterday. The ministry last week held a meeting with the heads of several universities, from which it plans to select four schools that would serve as a model for the policy, the source said. The ministry had in the past attempted to increase the number of courses at public universities taught in English to attract international students, but hit a stumbling
WU INSPIRED: The KMT caucus submitted the proposals, which passed unanimously, after the foreign minister said that Taipei was not seeking diplomatic ties with the US Taiwan-US relations are based on pragmatic partnerships in defense, trade, politics and other areas, while “step-by-step” developments are key to bilateral ties, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday, after the Legislative Yuan unanimously passed two resolutions proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus related to Taiwan-US ties. The Presidential Office respects the legislature’s resolutions, and the nation must demonstrate its firm determination to boost its self-defense capability, so other nations would come to its help, which is why the government has been promoting indigenous development of the defense industry and pragmatic diplomacy, Chang added. One of the KMT resolutions
BETTER DEFENSE: Taiwan needs to turn itself ‘into a porcupine’ militarily, as lions ‘don’t like to eat porcupines,’ US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Wednesday warned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the US would respond. O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that China was engaged in a massive naval buildup probably not seen since Germany’s attempt to compete with Britain’s Royal Navy prior to World War I. “Part of that is to give them the ability to push us back out of the Western Pacific and allow them to engage in an amphibious landing
CHINESE SUSPECTED: The incident has affected close to half of the working population, making it potentially the worst information security breach in the nation, officials said Chinese hackers are suspected of invading the network of a Taiwanese online job bank before the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday last week and stealing the personal information of more than 5.92 million job applicants, a preliminary investigation by national security officials showed. The information was posted for sale on the “dark Web” — Internet networks that require specific software, configurations or authorization to access — under the account name “rootkit” for US$500 to US$1,000, officials said, adding that they found the information security breach by accident during a “deep Web” search on Saturday night. Investigators suspected that the hackers were from China, as