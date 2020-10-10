Indians berate China, defend Taiwan

Reuters and CNA, with staff writer





People in India have extended their good wishes to Taiwan as it marks Double Ten National Day today.

As an independent nation, the prosperity and development of Taiwan should be met with corresponding treatment in the international community, people wrote online.

The posts were made as Taipei accused China of trying to impose censorship after Beijing’s embassy in New Delhi advised journalists in India to observe the “one China” principle.

Indinan Express and The Statesman on Wednesday carried adverts on Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day. Screengrabs from Indian Express and The Statesman websites

Indian newspapers have printed advertisements for Double Ten National Day, which prompted the embassy’s message on Wednesday.

“There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China,” the embassy wrote in an e-mail.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” it added.

Coming just months after deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on a disputed part of the Himalayan border between the two Asian giants, the controversy has flared as Indian sentiment toward China has worsened.

After the e-mail circulated, several Indian media workers, including Sidhant Sibal of the World is One News English-language television channel and independent journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, posted its contents on Twitter.

They asked if the embassy was “indirectly threatening Indian media that reported Taiwan.”

Comments on the posts accused China of interfering in other nations’ politics through infiltration and intimidation, and seeking to silence opposing voices.