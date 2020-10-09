Harris attacks virus ‘failure’ in election debate with Pence

AFP, SALT LAKE CITY, Utah





US Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, on Wednesday called US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response a historic failure that disqualifies him from a second term, in a pointed, but mostly civil debate with US Vice President Mike Pence, as the Republican sought to portray her as extreme.

With Trump’s weekend hospitalization for COVID-19 throwing a new importance on the role of the US vice president, Pence and Harris spoke separated by plexiglass as a safety precaution ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Harris, who would be the highest-ranking woman in US history if she enters the White House under former US vice president Joe Biden, attacked Trump’s record on COVID-19, which as of yesterday had killed 211,844 people in the US, more than in any other nation.

US Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, is pictured at the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” said Harris, a former prosecutor.

“And frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to re-election based on this,” Harris said before a masked and limited audience at the University of Utah.

Saying Trump treated front-line health personnel as “sacrificial workers,” Harris — pointing to Trump’s own statements to journalist Bob Woodward — accused the White House of not moving quickly, despite knowing the risks of COVID-19.

“The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it,” Harris said.

After a raucous debate eight days ago between Trump and Biden, Pence and Harris took a more civil tone, with no name-calling, but they sharply disagreed on the reaction to the pandemic.

“I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first,” Pence said, pointing to his ban on travel from China on Jan. 31.

Pence tried to portray Harris as a radical, saying that she was further to the left than US Senator Bernie Sanders.

“More taxes, more regulation, banning fracking, abolishing fossil fuel, crushing American energy, economic surrender to China is a prescription for American decline,” Pence said, reciting a list Biden would be unlikely to describe as his platform.

They had one of their most intense clashes about racial justice after nationwide protests over police treatment of African Americans.

Biden “believes that law enforcement has an implicit bias against minorities,” Pence said.

“It’s a great insult to the men and women who serve in law enforcement,” he said.

Pence said that Trump has condemned white supremacy, despite what some viewers interpreted as the president’s shout-out to the far-right Proud Boys group at his debate last week.

Harris pointed to a slew of previous statements by Trump, including his notorious remarks that “fine people” were at a 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent.

“I will not sit here and be lectured by the vice president on what it means to enforce the laws of our country,” Harris said. “I’m the only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted everything from child sexual assault to homicide.”