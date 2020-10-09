The Nobel Prize in Literature yesterday was awarded to US poet Louise Gluck, known for her themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.
Gluck, 77, was honored “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” the Swedish Academy said.
Gluck had previously won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection The Wild Iris, and the National Book Award for her collection Faithful and Virtuous Night in 2014.
Photo: AFP
Swedish Academy permanent secretary Mats Malm said that he had spoken to Gluck just before making the public announcement.
“The message came as a surprise, but a welcome one as far as I could tell,” Malm told reporters.
She is the fourth woman to win the prize in the past decade and only the 16th since they were first awarded in 1901.
A professor of English at Yale University, Gluck “seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works,” the academy said in its prize citation. “The voices of Dido, Persephone, and Eurydice — the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed — are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid.”
Her collections The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990) address “almost brutally straightforward images of painful family relations,” the academy said.
Her 2006 collection Averno was a “masterly collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into Hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death,” it said.
“She writes oneiric, narrative poetry recalling memories and travels, only to hesitate and pause for new insights. The world is disenthralled, only to become magically present once again,” it said.
The prize comes with a medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (US$1.1 million).
Gluck would normally receive the prize from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm, but the in-person ceremony has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced with a televised ceremony showing the laureates receiving their awards in their home nations.
