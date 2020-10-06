Hepatitis C findings win medicine Nobel for US-British trio

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton yesterday won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, paving the way for a cure, the Nobel committee said.

The three were honored for their “decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world,” the committee said.

The WHO estimates there are about 70 million hepatitis C infections globally, causing about 400,000 deaths each year.

Nobel Committee members Patrik Ernfors, left, and Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam sit in front of a screen displaying the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, from left, Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice, during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm yesterday. Photo: AFP

Thanks to the trio’s discoveries, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have “essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health,” the Nobel committee said.

Their discoveries allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at hepatitis C.

Alter, 85, told Swedish Radio he was stunned to receive an early-morning call from the committee, saying it was “mind-boggling.”

“I didn’t even realize this was the day the Nobel Prizes were going to be given out,” he added.

“To see so many people get cured is astounding,” he told the Nobel Foundation.

Prior to the trio’s work, the discovery of the hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward, but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases remained unexplained.

The discovery of hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis, and “made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives,” the Nobel committee said.

Alter was born in 1935 in New York and carried out his prize-winning studies at the US National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where he remains active, the committee said.

He was credited for his pioneering work studying the occurrence of hepatitis in patients who had received blood transfusions, determining that their illness was neither hepatitis A nor B.

Michael Houghton was born in 1950 and did his studies at the Chiron Corp in California before moving to the University of Alberta in Canada. He built on Alter’s work to isolate the genetic sequence of the new virus.

Rice, 68, was born in 1952 in California and worked on hepatitis at the Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, and now works at Rockefeller University in New York City.

He completed the puzzle by using genetic engineering to prove that it was the new strain alone — hepatitis C — that was causing patients to get sick.

The trio are to share the prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (US$1.12 million).

