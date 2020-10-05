Free flu-shot program begins today

CALL BEFORE GOING: Nine categories of people are eligible for the government-funded program, which is expected to be popular this year, due to COVID-19

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged the public to call ahead to make an appointment if they are eligible for the government’s free flu shot program, which begins today.

The government expects more people to seek flu vaccinations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the CECC is urging people to call contracted healthcare facilities to make an appointment so that they do not have to wait too long in line, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, said last week.

If a healthcare facility only accepts walk-ins, people should call to find out if it has enough doses of the vaccines before they head to the facility, he said.

A child receives a flu shot in Yunlin County in an undated photogrpah. Photo: Huang Shu-li, Taipei Times

The CECC said about 6.03 million quadrivalent vaccines have been prepared for the government-funded vaccination program, and there are three versions approved by the Food and Drug Administration available — manufactured by Sanofi Taiwan, Adimmune Corp and TTY Biopharm Co.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has launched a specialized Web site (antiflu.cdc.gov.tw) to help people find the closest contracted healthcare facility offering vaccinations, as well as the facilities’ contact information and office hours.

The CDC’s official Line account or its 1922 toll-free hotline can also provide information on where to get a shot.

People eligible for the government-funded vaccination include medical and disease prevention personnel; elementary to senior-high school students, students at vocational schools and those in the first to third grades of five-year junior colleges; and adults 50 and older.

Also eligible are children between six months and pre-school age; institutionalized people; livestock and veterinary personnel; pregnant women and parents of an infant under six months old; preschool and childcare facility workers, and people with a high-risk chronic disease, rare or catastrophic illnesses, or a body mass index of 30 or above.

To receive a free shot, people should bring their National Health Insurance card, as well as Children’s Health Booklet, Maternal Health Booklet, birth certificate, household certificate or diagnosis certificate if applicable, the CECC said.

People can consult with a doctor before getting a flu shot, but that those who have had allergic reaction or serious side effects from previous vaccinations should not get a flu shot, while those who have a fever or an acute moderate to severe disease should wait until their condition stabilizes before getting a flu shot, it said.

If after getting a flu shot, a person develops a fever, change in consciousness or behavior, difficulty breathing or rapid heartbeat, they should seek medical attention immediately, and report the situation to their local health department or the CDC, the CECC said.