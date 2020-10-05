Virus Outbreak: Trump ‘better,’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

‘SUBSTANTIAL’ CHANGE: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that he and the doctor were ‘real concerned’ about Trump on Friday, but he improved

US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted a video from the hospital where he is battling COVID-19, saying he was improving and would be “back soon” — but acknowledged that the crucial coming days would be “the real test.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump, 74, said from his business suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington.

“We’re working hard to get me all the way back... I think I’ll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started,” he said.

Appearing relaxed in an open-collar shirt and blue suit jacket, Trump said that there was uncertainty about the course of the disease, which can hit recovering patients hard with no warning.

“I’m starting to feel good. You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” he said.

Trump’s wife also tested positive, but he said that her symptoms were not as bad as his own.

“Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit,” he joked about the 50-year-old first lady.

Late on Saturday, White House doctor Sean Conley said that Trump was “not yet out of the woods,” but that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump’s condition had them worried on Friday, but that he had since improved.

“Yesterday morning, we were real concerned ... he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” Meadows told Fox News.

He said that there was never a risk Trump would have to hand over power to US Vice President Mike Pence, after a day of conflicting reports and confusion over the leader’s actual fitness.

“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows said.

His comments echoed remarks by Conley, who said that Trump had “made substantial progress since diagnosis, and remained “fever-free and off supplemental oxygen.”

Trump had completed a second dose of therapeutic drug remdesivir and had spent “most of the afternoon conducting business,” Conley added.

Conley was evasive when asked earlier whether the president had received supplementary oxygen at any point since falling ill, only confirming that he had not received any at the hospital or on Thursday — the day of he tested positive for the virus.

Several US media outlets said that Trump was on oxygen at the White House on Friday before being admitted to Walter Reed.

Conley added to the confusion by suggesting that Trump had been diagnosed on Wednesday — not on Thursday, per the official account — but he later said he had misspoken.

Trump’s optimism over his recovery prospects has been tempered by news that more people close to the president have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They include former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who was among several aides who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate and who have since announced positive tests.