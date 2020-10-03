Tsai sends best wishes to Trump

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wishes US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19, the Presidential Office said yesterday after Trump wrote on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

After attending a briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the latest developments in the US, Tsai sent her best wishes to Trump and first lady Melania, “wishing them a swift recovery under the professional care of their medical team,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.

The ministry also conveyed Tsai’s and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) best wishes to the couple via the American Institute in Taiwan.

“Our best wishes to @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery & return to full health,” the ministry wrote on Twitter. “The government & people of Taiwan stand with the U.S. at this testing time.”

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) also sent its best wishes to the couple on its Twitter account.

“May good health envelop you and @Flotus, spurring a quick recovery. Let’s make every effort TOGETHER to help mitigate the spread of #COVID-19 in the world. God bless everyone affected by this pandemic,” the KMT wrote.