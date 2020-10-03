US President Donald Trump early yesterday said that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, a stunning announcement that plunged the nation deeper into uncertainty just a month before a presidential election.
Donald Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of the coronavirus that had as of yesterday killed 207,816 Americans, said that he and his wife were in quarantine.
The White House physician said that the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.
Photo: Reuters
However, Donald Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far COVID-19 had spread through the highest levels of the US government.
Hours before the US president announced that he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him in the week had tested positive.
“Tonight, @)FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.
Donald Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.
Donald Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
The president’s physician said in a memo that Donald Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
The diagnosis is a devastating blow for a US president who has been trying desperately to convince the US public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them.
In the best of cases, if Donald Trump develops no symptoms, which can include fever, cough and breathing trouble, it would likely force him off the campaign trail just weeks before the Nov. 3 election and puts his participation in the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, into doubt.
Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has already been a major flashpoint in his race against Democratic candidate former US vice president Joe Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the pandemic.
Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for in a debate on Tuesday.
“I don’t wear masks like him,” Donald Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet [61m] away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
There was no immediate comment from the Democratic campaign on whether Biden had been tested since appearing at the debate with Donald Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety measures. Donald Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate, but stood without masks about 3m apart for the 90-minute event.
Donald Trump yesterday had been scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing, attend a fundraiser and hold another campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, but in the early hours of the morning the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: a phone call on “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”
Donald Trump’s announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.
Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the flight back to Washington from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, said an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.
She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the official said.
Two Japanese virtual YouTubers (VTubers) were suspended by their employers on Sunday after mentioning Taiwan and showing the national flag during a livestream, stoking controversy that was inflamed further when it was discovered that their management company issued distinct apologies in Japanese and Mandarin. While reading YouTube analytics over livestream on Thursday and Friday last week, Hololive VTubers Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato named Taiwan as contributing a high percentage of viewers. Users on the Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili were quick to criticize the two and report their accounts, prompting Hololive’s parent company, Cover Corp, to suspend the streamers for three
NO SIGN OF WAR: Only if Taiwanese showed determination to defend the nation would others be willing to help in the event of a Chinese attack, the premier said Should China launch a war against Taiwan, the military would fight to the last standing person, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday, adding that the nation has fully fleshed-out defense strategies. “Beijing has continued its acts of provocation against Taiwan, but there are currently no signs that it is ready to launch a full-scale war,” Yen said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Asked how long Taiwan could withstand an attack from China, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said: “Taiwan will not fall.” Any belligerent force that initiates acts of war would pay a heavy price, and so too would Beijing,
MISTAKE: The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is not a UN body, and the government is committed to protecting the nation’s name, Joseph Wu said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy for listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its Web site, and asked that it correct the error. The organization was inaugurated in Brussels in 2016 as a global coalition of mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Six Taiwanese cities at the time joined the coalition as cities in “Taiwan,” the ministry said. However, officials from the Kaohsiung City Government — one of the organization’s members — last week noticed that the city was now listed on the organization’s Web site as a
MOTHERLAND? Taiwanese who take part in China’s National Day celebrations could be fined NT$100,000 to NT$500,000 if found to have contravened Taiwanese laws The Ministry of Culture yesterday cautioned China-based Taiwanese artists against breaching Taiwanese law by taking part in China’s National Day celebrations. The ministry issued the statement following media reports that Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) is to sing a popular Chinese patriotic song titled My Motherland (我的祖國), and Angela Chang (張韶涵) is to sing Protect (守護) with Chinese entertainers at an event to mark China’s National Day on Thursday. The Mainland Affairs Council is investigating whether such behavior contravenes regulations in the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the ministry said. If the behavior involves matters