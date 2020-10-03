Donald Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

DESTABILIZING EFFECT: The diagnosis of the US president raised questions about how far COVID-19 might have spread through the highest levels of the government

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump early yesterday said that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, a stunning announcement that plunged the nation deeper into uncertainty just a month before a presidential election.

Donald Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of the coronavirus that had as of yesterday killed 207,816 Americans, said that he and his wife were in quarantine.

The White House physician said that the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

US President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump are pictured at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

However, Donald Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far COVID-19 had spread through the highest levels of the US government.

Hours before the US president announced that he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him in the week had tested positive.

“Tonight, @)FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Donald Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Donald Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Donald Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The diagnosis is a devastating blow for a US president who has been trying desperately to convince the US public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them.

In the best of cases, if Donald Trump develops no symptoms, which can include fever, cough and breathing trouble, it would likely force him off the campaign trail just weeks before the Nov. 3 election and puts his participation in the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, into doubt.

Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has already been a major flashpoint in his race against Democratic candidate former US vice president Joe Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the pandemic.

Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for in a debate on Tuesday.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” Donald Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet [61m] away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

There was no immediate comment from the Democratic campaign on whether Biden had been tested since appearing at the debate with Donald Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety measures. Donald Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate, but stood without masks about 3m apart for the 90-minute event.

Donald Trump yesterday had been scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing, attend a fundraiser and hold another campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, but in the early hours of the morning the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: a phone call on “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the flight back to Washington from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, said an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.

She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the official said.