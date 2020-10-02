Hundreds of people in Honduras set out in migrant caravan

AP, SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras





Hundreds of people on Wednesday began walking from a city in northern Honduras toward the border with Guatemala, testing a well-trod migration route.

Calls for a new migrant caravan to leave from the San Pedro Sula bus station had been circulating on social media for weeks.

The caravan comes just two weeks after Guatemala reopened its borders after keeping them sealed for months to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The majority of the people who gathered on Wednesday set out at night carrying knapsacks and many wearing masks.

The groups strung out along the highway, with some catching rides, while others walked toward the border.

Governments in the region made it known they were watching.

The Mexican National Institute of Migration said in a statement that it would enforce “safe, orderly and legal” migration and not do anything to promote the formation of a migrant caravan.

The US embassy in Honduras wrote on Twitter that migration to the US was more difficult than ever and more dangerous because of the virus.

However, the push factors driving migrants from Central America have not eased during the pandemic.

A lack of jobs and struggle for families to put food on the table have only worsened.

The International Labour Organization said that at least 34 million jobs have been lost in Latin America due to the pandemic.

The UN agency lists Latin America and the Caribbean as the worst-hit region in the world in terms of lost working hours, with a drop of 20.9 percent in the first three quarters of this year.

The flow of migrants north from Central America had slowed dramatically during the pandemic as countries throughout the region closed their borders.

Most migrant shelters along the principle routes north through Mexico closed their doors to new arrivals as they tried to keep the virus from spreading to vulnerable migrant populations.

Mexico and the US deported hundreds of people back to their home countries to try to empty detention centers.

Mexico tried to bus asylum seekers stuck at its northern border south.

Mexico has typically offered migrants the opportunity to seek asylum there, but many have their minds set on the US.