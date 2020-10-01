Relatives of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained on the Chinese mainland after trying to flee the territory yesterday petitioned Beijing, pleading for their loved ones to be returned.
The small gathering outside China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong came as its director said that authorities needed to do more to instill patriotism in the territory, which was rocked by seven months of pro-democracy protests last year.
“As Chinese, patriotism is not a choice, it’s a duty and a righteous path,” said office director Luo Huining (駱惠寧), Beijing’s top official in the territory.
Photo: Bloomberg
Luo was speaking ahead of China’s National Day today.
Democracy supporters have been denied permission to march on the holiday.
Authorities cited security concerns and measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, which have made protest all but impossible for most of this year.
As Luo spoke, five relatives of the detained Hong Kongers rallied outside the Liaison Office.
Police did not break up the gathering and no official met the group.
The Hong Kongers were detained in August by the Chinese Coast Guard as they tried to flee to Taiwan in a speedboat.
They were all facing protest-linked prosecutions in Hong Kong.
The group has since disappeared into China’s judicial system.
Relatives say that they have been denied access to family-
appointed lawyers and authorities have not given adequate updates on their health or well-being.
“I have no information of my son,” a man who identified himself as the father of detainee Cheng Tsz-ho (鄭子豪), told reporters, weeping as he spoke.
“They ask us not to badger them any more,” a woman who identified herself as the mother of Li Tsz-yin (李子賢) said. “Why shouldn’t we when our family members have gone missing?”
“We can’t send any medicine or do anything,” she said.
Mainland authorities say that the fugitives are being held on suspicion of “illegal border crossing” and must face mainland law before they are returned to face any earlier prosecution.
Meanwhile, a court granted bail to Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), one of the territory’s most prominent dissidents, following an arrest for his involvement in one of last year’s protests.
He faces three protest-linked prosecutions.
“Even if they try to arrest us, prosecute us and lock us up in prison, there is no reason for us to surrender,” he told reporters outside the courthouse.
CONSOLIDATION? Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi said Beijing’s intimidation tactics are further alienating those who identify as Chinese Only 2 percent of respondents to a poll on constitutional amendments and national identity identified as Chinese, while 62.6 percent identified as Taiwanese, the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday. Legislators have proposed amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution (憲法增修條文), which would change the definition of the nation’s territory, remove the Taiwan Provincial Government as an entity, prioritize the use of “Taiwan” for national groups at international events, and remove restrictions on defining the national emblem, national flag and national anthem. The poll showed that 80.5 percent of respondents agreed that the nation should participate as “Taiwan” at events organized by world
NO SIGN OF WAR: Only if Taiwanese showed determination to defend the nation would others be willing to help in the event of a Chinese attack, the premier said Should China launch a war against Taiwan, the military would fight to the last standing person, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday, adding that the nation has fully fleshed-out defense strategies. “Beijing has continued its acts of provocation against Taiwan, but there are currently no signs that it is ready to launch a full-scale war,” Yen said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Asked how long Taiwan could withstand an attack from China, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said: “Taiwan will not fall.” Any belligerent force that initiates acts of war would pay a heavy price, and so too would Beijing,
MISTAKE: The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is not a UN body, and the government is committed to protecting the nation’s name, Joseph Wu said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy for listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its Web site, and asked that it correct the error. The organization was inaugurated in Brussels in 2016 as a global coalition of mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Six Taiwanese cities at the time joined the coalition as cities in “Taiwan,” the ministry said. However, officials from the Kaohsiung City Government — one of the organization’s members — last week noticed that the city was now listed on the organization’s Web site as a
MOTHERLAND? Taiwanese who take part in China’s National Day celebrations could be fined NT$100,000 to NT$500,000 if found to have contravened Taiwanese laws The Ministry of Culture yesterday cautioned China-based Taiwanese artists against breaching Taiwanese law by taking part in China’s National Day celebrations. The ministry issued the statement following media reports that Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) is to sing a popular Chinese patriotic song titled My Motherland (我的祖國), and Angela Chang (張韶涵) is to sing Protect (守護) with Chinese entertainers at an event to mark China’s National Day on Thursday. The Mainland Affairs Council is investigating whether such behavior contravenes regulations in the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the ministry said. If the behavior involves matters