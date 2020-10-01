Taiwan’s exclusion ‘cheats world’: US envoy

‘TRUSTED FRIEND’: Kelly Craft said that Donald Trump and the US administration are champions for the international role that Taiwan plays, which is why it is engaging with Taiwan

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA, NEW YORK





US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft on Tuesday expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the global organization, saying that keeping Taiwan out amounts to “cheating the world.”

Speaking at a Global Cooperation and Training Framework event organized by Taiwan, the US and Japan, Craft praised Taiwan as “a force for good for the world.”

“The world needs Taiwan’s full participation in the United Nations system, particularly with respect to matters that affect public health and economic development. A United Nations without Taiwan’s full participation is cheating the world,” Craft said via videoconferencing.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft speaks via videoconferencing at UN headquarters in New York City on Thursday last week. Photo: AP

She criticized Chinese efforts to suppress Taiwan’s international profile, as Beijing is “fearful of a free and open society.”

“This became abundantly clear with the coronavirus, a life-and-death matter,” she said. “We all need Taiwan’s expertise and experience.”

Craft made the comments during an event on advancing international development through public-private partnerships.

The framework was launched by Taiwan and the US in June 2015 to bring Taiwan’s expertise and leadership to the global stage.

Japan joined last year as a “full partner.”

In her address, Kelly also said that Taiwan has a “trusted friend” in US President Donald Trump and his administration, which “champions the international role that Taiwan holds.”

This is why it is partnering with Taiwan and Japan, she said.

“Taiwan deserves the highest platform where it can share its remarkable innovation and expertise in data science, in medical technology and in cutting-edge communications,” she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) yesterday thanked Craft for her remarks, with Hsiao commenting on a toy Formosan black bear in the background.

Tsai shared Craft’s post on Twitter, saying: “It’s great to have a trusted partner like the #US!”

“Thank you @USAmbUN for recognising #Taiwan’s contributions to public health & economic development and supporting our inclusion in the @UN system. We know that with greater int’l participation, we can do even more for the world,” she wrote.

Hsiao also shared the ambassador’s post and thanked Craft for “speaking out on the need for Taiwan’s inclusion and participation.”

“The UN system has treated Taiwan so unfairly!” she said, before another post saying: “BTW, I love that Formosan Bear in the background.”

Craft and the US mission to the UN earlier this year expressed similar views supporting Taiwan’s participation.

The mission in May wrote on Twitter that the 193-member organization was founded to serve “all voices,” welcome “a diversity of views and perspectives,” and promote human rights.

However, “barring Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taiwanese people, but to UN principles,” it said.

Taiwan left the UN in 1971 when China was admitted, and has since been excluded from its special agencies and events.

Prior to her address on Tuesday, Craft had lunch with Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director James Lee (李光章) on Sept. 16 at a Manhattan restaurant.