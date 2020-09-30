The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) yesterday recommended a “3-3-3 principle” for eating healthy when barbecuing over the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend.
As many people enjoy eating barbecue during the holiday, the agency warned the public that eating too much barbecue or red meat and exercising too little can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer has been the top most common type of cancer in Taiwan for 12 consecutive years and is the third-most common cause of cancer deaths, it said, adding that 6,436 people last year died of the disease, or 18 people per day.
Photo: Yang Ching-cheng, Taipei Times
Its incidence rate among Taiwanese aged 50 or older who have not been screened for it is about 7 percent, or one in every 14 people, the agency said, citing data from 2017.
The “3-3-3 principle” promotes healthy eating, especially during the holidays, HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) said.
It recommends “three more” — more fruit and vegetables, more water and more exercise — “three less” — less salt and oil, less red meat and less sauce — and “three minus” — minus the skin, minus butter and minus burned food.
People would feel fuller by eating more fresh fruits and vegetables for a variety of vitamins and minerals, as well as dietary fiber; they should drink water, not sugary beverages; and do more exercise, it said.
The WHO has suggested that 21 to 25 percent of colorectal cancer cases are linked to insufficient physical activity, the agency added.
Vegetable-based oils are better and cooking oil should not be heated for a long time, it said.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer has said that consuming more than 50g of processed meat or 100g of red meat per day can increase the risk of colorectal cancer by 17 to 18 percent.
Sauces are usually high in sodium, the agency said, adding that removing skin from meats and not using butter on barbecued foods can lower their calorie content, and reduce the amount of fat and trans-fatty acids.
Not eating burned food helps people avoid polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are carcinogenic, it said.
The agency urged people aged 50 to 74 to take advantage of free government-sponsored fecal occult blood tests every two years, which aid in early detection of colorectal cancer.
EFFICIENCY: The rules for Philippine arrivals were revised after 17.6% of arrivals with symptoms tested positive, compared with 0.7% of those with no symptoms Starting today, Chinese spouses who hold a reunion permit can apply to enter Taiwan and travelers without symptoms from the Philippines do not need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, but are to be tested after a 14-day quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, Chinese who are married to a Taiwanese citizen and hold a reunion permit can apply to the National Immigration Agency for entry into Taiwan. Chinese who are married to a foreign national and hold an accompanied reunion permit
CONSOLIDATION? Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi said Beijing’s intimidation tactics are further alienating those who identify as Chinese Only 2 percent of respondents to a poll on constitutional amendments and national identity identified as Chinese, while 62.6 percent identified as Taiwanese, the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday. Legislators have proposed amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution (憲法增修條文), which would change the definition of the nation’s territory, remove the Taiwan Provincial Government as an entity, prioritize the use of “Taiwan” for national groups at international events, and remove restrictions on defining the national emblem, national flag and national anthem. The poll showed that 80.5 percent of respondents agreed that the nation should participate as “Taiwan” at events organized by world
MISTAKE: The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is not a UN body, and the government is committed to protecting the nation’s name, Joseph Wu said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy for listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its Web site, and asked that it correct the error. The organization was inaugurated in Brussels in 2016 as a global coalition of mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Six Taiwanese cities at the time joined the coalition as cities in “Taiwan,” the ministry said. However, officials from the Kaohsiung City Government — one of the organization’s members — last week noticed that the city was now listed on the organization’s Web site as a
BALANCED DEVELOPMENT: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm is committed to local investment: a third in the north, a third in the center, a third in the south Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that, based on its strategy of balancing capacity, it plans to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for advanced technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers. “As the company is committed to investing in Taiwan, we try to deploy one-third [of our total production capacity] in the north and have one-third each in the center and south” of the nation, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of Semicon Taiwan’s Master Forum in Taipei. TSMC last year reached its goal of deploying capacity equally across those parts