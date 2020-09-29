An errant classification of the nation’s six special municipalities on the Web site of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) has been corrected, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
The Web site had listed the six under the country classification of “China,” but following a joint letter of protest from the municipalities on Sunday, the organization changed the cities’ listing on Sunday night to “Chinese Taipei,” the name used when they had joined the group, Wu said.
The letter had requested that the organization “immediately fix the Web site and change the registered names of our cities back to the original registered nationality.”
If the alliance did not respond positively, the six said that they would withdraw from the group to “defend our rights and interests.”
Taiwan is not part of China, and they objected to attempts to belittle them by listing them as Chinese cities, the letter said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the six municipalities had earlier yesterday issued a joint statement protesting the wrongful designation via various channels.
However, the GCoM said the misclassification had been a simple “technical error” that was promptly corrected, a ministry news statement said.
Wu said he was happy to see the mayors of the six cities unite across party lines over the issue and that the problem has been resolved thanks to the joint efforts of all involved.
The mayors also acknowledged the GCoM’s “timely correction” and thanked the ministry for pushing the organization to make the correction.
EFFICIENCY: The rules for Philippine arrivals were revised after 17.6% of arrivals with symptoms tested positive, compared with 0.7% of those with no symptoms Starting today, Chinese spouses who hold a reunion permit can apply to enter Taiwan and travelers without symptoms from the Philippines do not need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, but are to be tested after a 14-day quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, Chinese who are married to a Taiwanese citizen and hold a reunion permit can apply to the National Immigration Agency for entry into Taiwan. Chinese who are married to a foreign national and hold an accompanied reunion permit
PENGHU INSPECTION: Taiwan cannot let its enemies strut around in its airspace, Tsai said, one day after a Chinese spokesman denied a median line exists in the Taiwan Strait Following China’s assertion on Monday that there is no “median line” in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged to defend the nation’s airspace during a visit to an air force base in Penghu, saying that Taiwan cannot allow others to flex their military muscle in its territorial airspace. Tsai praised the “heroic performance” of the pilots of the Indigenous Defense Fighters who have been intercepting Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes in recent days. “I have a lot of confidence in you. As soldiers of the Republic of China [ROC], how could we let enemies strut
CONSOLIDATION? Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi said Beijing’s intimidation tactics are further alienating those who identify as Chinese Only 2 percent of respondents to a poll on constitutional amendments and national identity identified as Chinese, while 62.6 percent identified as Taiwanese, the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday. Legislators have proposed amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution (憲法增修條文), which would change the definition of the nation’s territory, remove the Taiwan Provincial Government as an entity, prioritize the use of “Taiwan” for national groups at international events, and remove restrictions on defining the national emblem, national flag and national anthem. The poll showed that 80.5 percent of respondents agreed that the nation should participate as “Taiwan” at events organized by world
BALANCED DEVELOPMENT: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm is committed to local investment: a third in the north, a third in the center, a third in the south Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that, based on its strategy of balancing capacity, it plans to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for advanced technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers. “As the company is committed to investing in Taiwan, we try to deploy one-third [of our total production capacity] in the north and have one-third each in the center and south” of the nation, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of Semicon Taiwan’s Master Forum in Taipei. TSMC last year reached its goal of deploying capacity equally across those parts