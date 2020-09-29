Artists warned on celebrating China

MOTHERLAND? Taiwanese who take part in China’s National Day celebrations could be fined NT$100,000 to NT$500,000 if found to have contravened Taiwanese laws

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with CNA





The Ministry of Culture yesterday cautioned China-based Taiwanese artists against breaching Taiwanese law by taking part in China’s National Day celebrations.

The ministry issued the statement following media reports that Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) is to sing a popular Chinese patriotic song titled My Motherland (我的祖國), and Angela Chang (張韶涵) is to sing Protect (守護) with Chinese entertainers at an event to mark China’s National Day on Thursday.

The Mainland Affairs Council is investigating whether such behavior contravenes regulations in the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the ministry said.

If the behavior involves matters overseen by the ministry, it will cooperate with the council to handle the matter according to the law, it said.

Citing Article 33-1 of the act, the ministry said: “Unless permitted by each competent authorities concerned, no individual, juristic person, organization, or other institution of the Taiwan Area may engage in any of the following activities: 1. Any form of cooperative activity with the agencies, institutions, or organizations of the Mainland Area which are political parties, the military, the administration or of any political nature, or which are involved in any political work against Taiwan or affect national security or interests. 2. Any cooperative activity involving political nature with any individual, juristic person, organization, or other institution of the Mainland Area.”

According to Article 90-2 of the act, any person who breaches the provision can be fined NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, with the possibility of consecutive fines according to the number of times the provision was breached, the ministry added.

The council on Saturday said that the purpose of Beijing arranging for Taiwanese to participate in its National Day celebrations was to promote its “one country, two systems” principle, and called on Taiwanese not to support or assist its “united front” tactics.

In related news, the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) yesterday responded to media reports about comments made by an Amis man surnamed Yang (楊) at the 12th Straits Forum in Xiamen, China, on Sept. 20.

Media reports said that Yang made comments, such as “both sides of the Taiwan Strait have the same language and origin, and are connected by blood,” “I am a proud Chinese” and “I resolutely oppose splitting the nation.”

Research from Taiwanese and foreign academics has shown that Taiwanese Aborigines belong to the Austronesian family, the CIP said, adding that Taiwan is the “birthplace” of Austronesians.

“Aborigines are not yan huang zisun [炎黃子孫, “descendants of emperors Yan and Huang”],” the CIP said, adding: “Nor are they Chinese.”

They do not have the “same language and origin,” it added.

Additional reporting by Chung Li-hua and Chen Hui-ling