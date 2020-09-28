Virus Outbreak: France warned on virus resurgence, cases soar in NY

AFP and AP, PARIS and ALBANY, New York





France would face a months-long COVID-19 epidemic that would overwhelm its health system if something does not change, one of the country’s top medical experts warned yesterday.

“The second wave is arriving faster than we thought,” Patrick Bouet, head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors, told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Fresh restrictions to slow the spread of the disease in the country’s worst-hit areas, including the Mediterranean city of Marseille and the Paris region, have run into local resistance.

A woman holds a smartphone in Paris on Saturday. Photo: AP

Bouet told the newspaper that warnings delivered last week by French Minister of Health Olivier Veran had not gone far enough.

“He didn’t say that in three to four weeks, if nothing changes, France will face a widespread outbreak across its whole territory, for several long autumn and winter months,” Bouet said.

There would be no medical staff available to provide reinforcements and France’s health system would be unable to meet all the demands placed on it, he said.

The health workers responsible for the spring “miracle” would not be able to plug those gaps, he added. “Many of them are exhausted, traumatized.”

France’s health service on Saturday recorded 14,412 new cases over the previous 24 hours — slightly lower than the record 16,000 registered on both Thursday and Friday.

However, over the past seven days, 4,102 people have been hospitalized, 763 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

On Saturday, Marseille bar and restaurant owners demonstrated outside the city’s commercial courthouse against forced closures due to start in the evening.

Separately on Saturday, more than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, marking the first time since June 5 that the state has seen a daily number that high.

The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in the past few weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses and college campuses reopening, and children returning to school.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on the previous day, out of 99,953 tests, for a 1 percent positive rate.

From late July through the start of this month, the state was seeing an average of about 660 people test positive per day.

In the seven-day period that ended on Friday, the state had averaged 817 positive tests per day.

Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes on Saturday said that the new positive-case number came out of nearly 100,000 tests, compared to about 60,000 tests daily in June.

“Is there cause for concern? As long as COVID is here, yes,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter, noting that certain ZIP codes in Brooklyn and the lower Hudson Valley have seen increases in new cases and hospital admissions.