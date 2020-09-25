As one of the smallest countries on Earth, the Pacific island nation of Palau does not always get to command the world’s attention.
However, every member gets to take the world stage at the UN General Assembly’s premier annual meeting and Palauan President Tommy Remengesau on Wednesday used his turn to illuminate the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and speak out on behalf of Taiwan.
He also pressed environmental issues and said that no nation is an island unto itself in the international system, especially during a pandemic.
Photo: UNTV via AP
Palau has been virus-free, but “we are certainly not free of the consequences of this pandemic,” Remengesau told the General Assembly by video.
The pandemic has inflicted “a level of isolation we have not known for many, many years,” he said.
Palau has struggled to keep food and medicine flowing in, to provide some medical treatment for which residents usually travel to larger countries and to contend with private-sector unemployment, which is approaching 50 percent, Remengesau said, adding that Palau needs financial support and equitable access to potential vaccines.
“In a global community, parts of the world cannot be made safe in isolation,” he said.
Palau is a biodiversity hotspot about 970km east of the Philippines, with 20,000 people scattered across a 250-island tropical archipelago. It was administered by the US for half a century before gaining independence in 1994.
A compact with the US governs economic and other relations, and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last month visited Palau in a first for any US defense chief and a reflection of US-Chinese competition for influence in the Pacific.
Palau is one of only 15 states with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan and Remengesau said that tensions keeping Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly over the past few years have “made the world less safe,” as Taiwan has won praise for its handling of the pandemic.
At a time when COVID-19 is absorbing much of the world’s attention, Remengesau told world leaders not to lose sight of another priority: “repairing our relationship with nature” by tackling ocean pollution, overfishing, climate change and loss of biodiversity.
Palau has banned many types of sunscreen in an effort to protect coral reefs.
Marine scientists have said that some chemicals can be toxic to such reefs, although some critics question whether there has been enough research to support prohibiting the products.
Palau also recently made almost all of its coastal waters a marine sanctuary, where no fishing or mining is allowed.
Remengesau said that he hopes that the move “will inspire ambition elsewhere.”
“We are all ocean people” on a planet where the seas provide food, help regulate the climate, and serve as trade routes and natural defenses, said Remengesau, who wore a shell necklace in the video.
After serving 16 of the past 20 years as Palau’s president, he plans to further his own bond with the ocean when his current term ends in January next year.
“I will return to being a fisherman in Palau’s pristine waters,” he said.
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: Several of the PLA fighter jets that crossed the median line of the Strait came within 68km of Hsinchu, drawing warnings from Taiwan, the ministry said At least 18 Chinese military aircraft yesterday flew into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on the second day of a US delegation’s visit, the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that the military responded by deploying an air defense missile system to monitor their activities. A delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach on Thursday started a three-day visit to Taiwan. The ministry from Thursday started publicizing the actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taiwan’s ADIZ on its Web site and Twitter. According to ministry reports, 18 PLA aircraft
TWO CASES: The five allegedly conspired with conglomerates, threatening the nation’s governance and subverting the rules of ethical conduct, a deputy chief prosecutor said Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged three legislators and one former lawmaker with contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) in a case linked to former Pacific Distribution Investment Co (太平洋流通) chairman Lee Heng-lung’s (李恆隆) battle with the Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) over ownership of the Pacific SOGO Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨) chain, while independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) was indicted in a separate case involving two funeral services companies and a plot of land in a national park. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) and former New Power Party legislator
PENGHU INSPECTION: Taiwan cannot let its enemies strut around in its airspace, Tsai said, one day after a Chinese spokesman denied a median line exists in the Taiwan Strait Following China’s assertion on Monday that there is no “median line” in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged to defend the nation’s airspace during a visit to an air force base in Penghu, saying that Taiwan cannot allow others to flex their military muscle in its territorial airspace. Tsai praised the “heroic performance” of the pilots of the Indigenous Defense Fighters who have been intercepting Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes in recent days. “I have a lot of confidence in you. As soldiers of the Republic of China [ROC], how could we let enemies strut
Swedish Member of Parliament Hampus Hagman is pushing for changing the name of the nation’s trade office in Taipei to signal improved relations with “Asia’s perhaps foremost democracy.” Hagman on Wednesday last week proposed renaming the Swedish Trade and Invest Council to “Sweden’s Office in Taipei,” following similar changes by other nations. The Swedish Trade and Invest Council, part of Business Sweden, is owned by the Swedish government and Swedish industry. Taiwan and Sweden share important values such as respect for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and freedom of speech, Hagman said in the motion, adding that the two nations