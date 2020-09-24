President Tsai ing-wen (蔡英文) and Taiwanese gay rights advocate Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) have been included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world this year. It was released on Tuesday.
In an introduction on Tsai, US Senator Ted Cruz praised her as “a signal lamp casting out China’s looming shadow, conveying to the world that Taiwan will not acquiesce to the Chinese Communist Party.”
“While Taiwan stands a mere 100 miles [161km] from mainland China, under President Tsai’s leadership, it is neither adrift, nor drawn in,” Cruz wrote.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
“Freedom is its North Star, which has been clear in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan has proved that the virus can be controlled — without emulating China’s drastic policies,” he wrote.
Cruz said some cynics have claimed that Taiwan “was too small and too isolated to stand up against China’s regional ambitions,” but “President Tsai stood tall.”
It is the second time Tsai has been named by the magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people. Tsai made the list in 2016.
Photo: CNA
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) thanked Cruz for the introduction to Tsai, adding that the US politician has been a long-term supporter of Taiwan and the nation’s participation in international organizations.
Tsai’s inclusion on the list is the whole country’s achievement and not hers alone, Chang said.
The president thanked everyone in Taiwan for their efforts in combating COVID-19, he said.
Chi, a gay rights advocate and one of the petitioners who brought the case to legalize same-sex marriage to Taiwan’s Constitutional Court, is also included on the list.
In an introduction to Chi written by Tsai, the president praised Chi as a leader of Taiwan’s LGBTQ community and “a symbol of hope to the next generation, the living embodiment of the idea that it truly does get better.”
“He began advocating for marriage equality decades ago, at a time when civic advocacy could serve as grounds for imprisonment in Taiwan. Despite the danger, he repeatedly brought his case for equal rights to the courts, and his persistence led to the Grand Justices’ constitutional interpretation ruling that required the government to legalize same-sex marriage, which took effect in 2019,” Tsai wrote.
“Through the years, Chi has stood tall against immense prejudice with his larger-than-life courage. I’m confident that Chi will light the way to a future where everyone deserves to love and be loved,” Tsai said.
Same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan in May last year, making Taiwan the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.
Chi thanked Tsai for her words and said he was honored to be included in the list together with her.
Time magazine’s annual list is made up of 100 of the year’s most influential leaders, artists, icons, titans and pioneers.
Tsai is listed in the “leaders” category, while Chi is featured in the “icons” category.
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: Several of the PLA fighter jets that crossed the median line of the Strait came within 68km of Hsinchu, drawing warnings from Taiwan, the ministry said At least 18 Chinese military aircraft yesterday flew into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on the second day of a US delegation’s visit, the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that the military responded by deploying an air defense missile system to monitor their activities. A delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach on Thursday started a three-day visit to Taiwan. The ministry from Thursday started publicizing the actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taiwan’s ADIZ on its Web site and Twitter. According to ministry reports, 18 PLA aircraft
TWO CASES: The five allegedly conspired with conglomerates, threatening the nation’s governance and subverting the rules of ethical conduct, a deputy chief prosecutor said Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged three legislators and one former lawmaker with contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) in a case linked to former Pacific Distribution Investment Co (太平洋流通) chairman Lee Heng-lung’s (李恆隆) battle with the Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) over ownership of the Pacific SOGO Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨) chain, while independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) was indicted in a separate case involving two funeral services companies and a plot of land in a national park. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) and former New Power Party legislator
Swedish Member of Parliament Hampus Hagman is pushing for changing the name of the nation’s trade office in Taipei to signal improved relations with “Asia’s perhaps foremost democracy.” Hagman on Wednesday last week proposed renaming the Swedish Trade and Invest Council to “Sweden’s Office in Taipei,” following similar changes by other nations. The Swedish Trade and Invest Council, part of Business Sweden, is owned by the Swedish government and Swedish industry. Taiwan and Sweden share important values such as respect for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and freedom of speech, Hagman said in the motion, adding that the two nations
PENGHU INSPECTION: Taiwan cannot let its enemies strut around in its airspace, Tsai said, one day after a Chinese spokesman denied a median line exists in the Taiwan Strait Following China’s assertion on Monday that there is no “median line” in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged to defend the nation’s airspace during a visit to an air force base in Penghu, saying that Taiwan cannot allow others to flex their military muscle in its territorial airspace. Tsai praised the “heroic performance” of the pilots of the Indigenous Defense Fighters who have been intercepting Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes in recent days. “I have a lot of confidence in you. As soldiers of the Republic of China [ROC], how could we let enemies strut