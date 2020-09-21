Object thought to be naval mine discovered on islet

Staff writer, with CNA





An object believed to be an old naval mine was found on the uninhabited Chutou Islet (鋤頭嶼) in Penghu County on Friday during a beach cleanup by civilians, and the military is dealing with the matter, a member of the cleanup team said yesterday.

The civilians, who belong to a private organization that was commissioned by the Marine National Park Headquarters to clean up the beach, did not touch the rusty object, as they feared it would explode, the person, surnamed Liu (劉), said.

However, they took photographs, which were posted on Facebook, Liu said.

An object believed to be an old naval mine is pictured on Penghu County’s Chutou Islet on Friday. Photo courtesy of a reader

Based on the photographs, a military officer said that the object looked like an old underwater mine, but did not appear to be a standard weapon used by Taiwanese forces, while others said that it might belong to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

A military bomb disposal team has been assigned to deal with the matter, but they have been unable to travel to the islet because of rough seas and poor weather conditions, the officer said.