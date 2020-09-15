US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is to step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world’s two largest economies.
Branstad, appointed by US President Donald Trump in 2017, confirmed his decision in a phone call with Trump last week, the US embassy said in a statement yesterday. It did not give a reason for his departure.
“I am proudest of our work in getting the phase one trade deal and delivering tangible results for our communities back home,” he was quoted as saying at an embassy staff meeting yesterday.
Photo: AFP
Word of his departure leaked out earlier in the day when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Branstad on Twitter for his service.
“Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair,” Pompeo wrote in a follow-up tweet.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said before the embassy announcement that it was aware of Pompeo’s tweet, but had not received any notification that Branstad was leaving.
Branstad became embroiled in a recent controversy when China’s official People’s Daily newspaper rejected an opinion column that he had written.
Pompeo last week tweeted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) refused to run Branstad’s op-ed while the Chinese ambassador to the US “is free to publish in any US media outlet.”
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) responded that Branstad’s article was “full of loopholes, seriously inconsistent with facts and wantonly attacks and smears China.”
The US embassy on Aug. 26 contacted the People’s Daily about the piece, asking that it be printed in full without any edits before Sept. 4, the People’s Daily said in a statement posted online.
Branstad, 73, is a native of Iowa and was governor of the major farming state for 22 years over two spans, from 1983 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017.
In 1985, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), then a county-level CCP official visiting Iowa on a trade trip.
Soon after arriving in Beijing in June 2017, Branstad welcomed US beef back to the Chinese market after a 14-year ban, saying: “I know it is a key priority of the president to reduce the trade deficit, and this is one of the ways we can do it.”
However, trade relations quickly soured, as the US imposed tariffs on Chinese products and China retaliated in kind. Other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Branstad joined US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at trade talks with Chinese counterparts in Beijing in May last year.
The “phase one” deal reached the following January represented a truce, but did not address the more fundamental complaints of the US side.
Czech tycoon Karel Komarek has reached out to piano manufacturer Petrof through the Komarek Family Foundation to purchase 5.3 million korunas (US$234,814) of pianos after a Chinese client canceled an order in protest at Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan last week. The customer in Beijing said that it canceled the order because Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan was harmful to China-Czech relations, Petrof president Zuzana Ceralova Petrofova said. Petrof, established in 1864, sells about 35 percent of its pianos to China, and is concerned that worsening ties between the Czech Republic and China might affect its sales. The company expressed its
CALL FOR PEACE: Taiwan urged China to exercise restraint to maintain regional stability, while calling on like-minded nations to recognize the threat Beijing poses The Ministry of National Defense yesterday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for holding a joint naval-air exercise 90 nautical miles (166km) off the coast of Taiwan, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the global community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China. Both ministries held rare impromptu news conferences yesterday evening to denounce China’s action. The defense ministry had earlier issued an English-language statement on Twitter calling on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to exercise restraint and for the CCP to be a peacemaker and maintain regional stability. It said it had detected multiple waves
‘NOT AN INCH’: The president said after incursions by Chinese warplanes that there should be very smooth collaboration between the executive and military branches President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan would not budge “an inch” on issues of sovereign territory and would stalwartly defend its democratic freedoms. Tsai made the remarks during an inspection of surface-to-air missiles at an air force base in Hualien. She was accompanied by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) and Republic of China Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基). After attending a briefing, Tsai was given a demonstration of procedures for a missile launch. Tsai granted the base a one-time subsidy to boost troop
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is considering boycotting the annual cross-Taiwan Strait Forum unless China Central Television (CCTV) apologizes and offers an explanation for a headline suggesting that the party was “suing for peace,” a senior KMT official said yesterday. The KMT had on Tuesday announced that former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) would lead a KMT delegation to the forum, which is to open on Saturday in Xiamen, China. However, a headline shown by CCTV, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, during a program hosted by Li Hong (李紅) read: “With the [Taiwan] Strait on the brink of war, this man