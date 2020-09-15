Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to become the country’s next prime minister after the ruling party yesterday elected him successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of the 534 valid votes cast by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers and regional representatives, significantly ahead of his two rivals.
Given his party’s legislative majority, he is expected to handily win tomorrow’s parliamentary vote and succeed Abe, who is stepping down due to health reasons.
Photo: Reuters
Suga, 71, repeated his pledge to continue Abe’s policies as he accepted the party’s nomination as leader.
“In order to overcome the crisis and give the Japanese people a sense of relief, we need to succeed in what Prime Minister Abe has been implementing,” he said.
“This is my mission,” he added.
Even before he formally announced his run, Suga had won the support of key factions within the ruling party, with his candidacy viewed as promising stability.
The LDP chose to poll only its lawmakers in parliament and three representatives from each of the nation’s 47 regions, eschewing a broader ballot including rank-and-file members that officials said would have taken too long to organize.
Suga beat off the competition of former minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida.
Abe, who smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister with more than eight years in power over two terms, declined to endorse any one candidate.
However, he pledged to “fully support” Suga after his win, saying he had watched him “working hard and quietly for the nation and people” in his role as chief Cabinet secretary.
“Let’s build a shining Japan by overcoming the coronavirus crisis, with new LDP chief Suga at the helm,” he added.
Abe made the shock announcement he would step down with a year left in his mandate late last month, saying a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis he has long battled made it impossible for him to stay on.
Analysts say Suga is unlikely to make any major agenda reversals, but as prime minister, he will face a raft of complicated challenges.
The country was already in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the gains of the signature Abenomics economic policy are now in danger.
Suga has said kick-starting the economy would be a top priority, along with containing the virus — essential if the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics are to open as planned in July next year.
There are also diplomatic challenges on the agenda, including protecting the US alliance and navigating ties with China as global opinion hardens against Beijing after COVID-19 and unrest in Hong Kong.
“Now is a difficult time for Japan as the US is putting pressure on China,” said Makoto Iokibe, a professor of political and diplomatic history at the University of Hyogo.
“But simply following the path Washington is pursuing and raising tensions with China is not in Japan’s interest,” he said.
Czech tycoon Karel Komarek has reached out to piano manufacturer Petrof through the Komarek Family Foundation to purchase 5.3 million korunas (US$234,814) of pianos after a Chinese client canceled an order in protest at Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan last week. The customer in Beijing said that it canceled the order because Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan was harmful to China-Czech relations, Petrof president Zuzana Ceralova Petrofova said. Petrof, established in 1864, sells about 35 percent of its pianos to China, and is concerned that worsening ties between the Czech Republic and China might affect its sales. The company expressed its
CALL FOR PEACE: Taiwan urged China to exercise restraint to maintain regional stability, while calling on like-minded nations to recognize the threat Beijing poses The Ministry of National Defense yesterday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for holding a joint naval-air exercise 90 nautical miles (166km) off the coast of Taiwan, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the global community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China. Both ministries held rare impromptu news conferences yesterday evening to denounce China’s action. The defense ministry had earlier issued an English-language statement on Twitter calling on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to exercise restraint and for the CCP to be a peacemaker and maintain regional stability. It said it had detected multiple waves
‘NOT AN INCH’: The president said after incursions by Chinese warplanes that there should be very smooth collaboration between the executive and military branches President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan would not budge “an inch” on issues of sovereign territory and would stalwartly defend its democratic freedoms. Tsai made the remarks during an inspection of surface-to-air missiles at an air force base in Hualien. She was accompanied by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) and Republic of China Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基). After attending a briefing, Tsai was given a demonstration of procedures for a missile launch. Tsai granted the base a one-time subsidy to boost troop
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is considering boycotting the annual cross-Taiwan Strait Forum unless China Central Television (CCTV) apologizes and offers an explanation for a headline suggesting that the party was “suing for peace,” a senior KMT official said yesterday. The KMT had on Tuesday announced that former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) would lead a KMT delegation to the forum, which is to open on Saturday in Xiamen, China. However, a headline shown by CCTV, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, during a program hosted by Li Hong (李紅) read: “With the [Taiwan] Strait on the brink of war, this man