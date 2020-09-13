Protesters in Melbourne yesterday defied a COVID-19 lockdown for the second straight weekend, prompting 14 arrests and 51 infringement notices for breaching public health orders, as new infections in the Australian hotspot continued to fall.
About 100 people protested in various locations in Melbourne, Victoria Police said, after about 200 people gathered the weekend before.
“Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city today, putting the lives of Victorians at risk,” the police said in an e-mailed statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
New COVID-19 infections in Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state, continued to fall from a peak of more than 700 in a single day early last month.
It reported 37 new cases yesterday, its lowest since late June.
It also reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 716, or more than 90 percent of the 803 deaths in Australia.
The state, home to one-quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, accounts for about 75 percent of the country’s more than 26,500 COVID-19 cases.
The state capital, Melbourne, has been under a strict lockdown for weeks.
The lockdown, which was initially to end today, has been extended for another two weeks.
“You can only keep numbers low if you first drive them down to very low levels,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised news briefing. “That is exactly what is happening and that is good news. It is challenging out there, and I know it is difficult, but the strategy is working.”
Separately yesterday, large crowds of people rallied in Auckland, New Zealand, against the government’s social distancing restrictions imposed on the country’s largest city after an outbreak of COVID-19 last month.
Local television footage showed tightly packed crowds, with many people not wearing masks, with estimates of the attendance varying in reports between 1,000 and a few thousand people.
