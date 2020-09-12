Microsoft on Thursday said that it had thwarted cyberattacks from China, Russia and Iran that targeted the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns.
The announcement came as Twitter said that it would implement a policy next week to remove “false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election,” including unverified claims of victory, and Google said that it would take steps to ensure its “autocomplete” search feature does not make such misguided suggestions.
Attackers have been targeting staff from the campaigns of US President Donald Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, Microsoft said.
Photo: AFP
“In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election,” Microsoft corporate vice president Tom Burt said.
It was clear that “foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election as had been anticipated,” Burt said.
The attackers have targeted political operatives, think tanks, consultants and political parties in Europe as well, Microsoft said.
It identified a Russia-based group called Strontium, which Burt said “has attacked more than 200 organizations,” and China-based Zirconium, which he said “has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community.”
An Iran-based group dubbed Phosphorus has been targeting personal accounts of people associated with the Trump campaign, Microsoft said.
Most of those attacks were stopped by Microsoft security tools, and those targeted or compromised were alerted, Burt said.
Microsoft’s announcement affirms warnings that “China, Iran, and Russia are trying to undermine our democracy and influence our elections,” Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement.
China denied the allegations, accusing Microsoft of “fabrication” and “creating trouble” by raising the accusation.
“The US presidential election is [the] US’ internal affair,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said yesterday. “We have no interest to interfere in it, and we never interfered in it.”
Moscow also denied the accusations.
Reports that Russia used hackers to meddle in the US’ internal affairs are “unsubstantiated,” Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said.
