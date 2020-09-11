The US has revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese under a May 29 presidential proclamation to suspend entry from China of students and researchers deemed security risks, a US Department of State spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said that Washington was blocking visas “for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research.”
Wolf in a speech repeated charges of China’s unjust business practices and industrial espionage, including attempts to steal COVID-19 research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit US academia.
Photo: Reuters
The spokeswoman said that the action on visas was being taken under a proclamation US President Donald Trump announced on May 29 as part of the US response to China’s curbs on democracy in Hong Kong.
“As of Sept. 8, 2020, the department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa,” she said.
She said that the ineligible “high-risk graduate students and research scholars” represented “a small subset” of the Chinese visiting the US to study and research, and that legitimate students and academics would continue to be welcomed.
China yesterday accused the US of political persecution and racial discrimination, and said it reserves the right for further reaction.
The US move was a violation of the human rights of the students, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
Earlier, some Chinese students enrolled in US universities said that they had received e-mailed notices from the US embassy in Beijing or US consulates in China informing them their visas had been canceled.
A student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was shocked to have received the notice.
The only reason he could think of would be his previous experience at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), a university known for its defense and security technology research.
“I studied at BUPT before year two, but I have no connections with that university since,” he said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Taipei City Government is cracking down on owners of short-term rental units, including Airbnb listings, who have been offering their units for home quarantine or isolation stays, amid concern that such rentals could be a loophole in disease-prevention efforts. As of Sept. 22, people under a home isolation or quarantine order can only stay at quarantine hotels, at home or at a place offered by another person free of charge, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference yesterday. Owners of short-term rental units who rent to people under a home isolation or quarantine order would be fined
NATIONAL CONGRESS: Its report on party reform included a suggestion that one in every five KMT nominees for legislator-at-large seats should be younger than 40 The Republic of China (ROC) Constitution is the “rock” for stable cross-strait relations, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) reform committee report presented at the party’s national congress yesterday said, adding that the “1992 consensus” should be applied to maintain cross-strait relations. The KMT yesterday held its national congress at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. The theme of this year’s congress was “Protect Taiwan, safeguard democracy and fight for the future.” Following the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, the party on March 31 established a reform committee that is divided into four groups: financial stability, organizational
Czech tycoon Karel Komarek has reached out to piano manufacturer Petrof through the Komarek Family Foundation to purchase 5.3 million korunas (US$234,814) of pianos after a Chinese client canceled an order in protest at Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan last week. The customer in Beijing said that it canceled the order because Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan was harmful to China-Czech relations, Petrof president Zuzana Ceralova Petrofova said. Petrof, established in 1864, sells about 35 percent of its pianos to China, and is concerned that worsening ties between the Czech Republic and China might affect its sales. The company expressed its
NEW MEASURES: From Jan. 1, all pork products sold anywhere, including at food stalls, traditional markets and restaurants, must be legibly marked with the country of origin The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced the maximum residue limits (MRLs) for US pork containing ractopamine: 0.04 parts per million (ppm) for liver and kidneys, and 0.01ppm for all other parts of the animal. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that to protect people’s health, the MRLs for US pork containing ractopamine were based on scientific evidence and health risk assessments. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would lift bans on US pork containing ractopamine and US beef from cattle more than 30 months old. The policy is scheduled to take effect