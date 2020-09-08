EU warning after Johnson says UK could walk away

EIGHTH ROUND: Boris Johnson resurrects the specter of no-deal Brexit, as London moves to introduce legislation contravening the treaty covering its exit from the EU

AP, BRUSSELS





The EU yesterday warned the British government not to renege on commitments made ahead of its departure from the bloc earlier this year.

Amid growing signs that trust between the two sides is evaporating ahead of another round of post-Brexit talks in London today, the bloc said any attempt by the British government to unilaterally ride roughshod over the divorce agreement could jeopardize the hard-won peace process on Ireland, as well as the prospects for a trade deal.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she expected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to implement the withdrawal agreement that paved the way for the UK’s smooth departure from the bloc on Jan. 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE / UK Parliament handout

She said in a tweet that the agreement was an “obligation under international law” and a “prerequisite for any future partnership.”

The section in the agreement that ensures an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is “essential to protect peace and stability on the island” as well as for the “integrity” of the EU’s tariff-free and frictionless single market, she said.

Her comments followed a report in the Financial Times that the British government is planning domestic legislation, the Internal Market Bill, which would effectively override the international treaty obligations enshrined within the withdrawal agreement, particularly over issues related to the Irish border.

The newspaper’s story prompted widespread selling of the British pound as traders price in a growing likelihood that the trade talks could be heading for collapse.

The commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the UK Michel Barnier yesterday said that he would be seeking clarification from David Frost, his counterpart in the UK, today “to better understand the government’s intentions.”

As well as allowing for the UK’s smooth departure from the EU, the divorce deal allowed for a transition period through to the end of this year, during which the two sides are meant to sort out a trade agreement.

“This protocol is a condition for preserving peace and for protecting the integrity of the single market,” Barnier told French radio France Inter. “It’s also a precondition for confidence between us because everything that has been signed in the past must be respected.”

Johnson yesterday said that the UK is prepared to leave the transition period without an agreement — a scenario he described as a “good outcome,” in a statement.

“There is still an agreement to be had,” Johnson said, pledging that his government will work hard this month and urging the EU to “rethink” its positions. “But we cannot and will not compromise on the fundamentals of what it means to be an independent country to get it.”

He also wants an agreement that can be sealed by an EU summit scheduled for Oct. 15.

Barnier and the European Parliament’s trade committee, which must endorse any agreement, insist that the negotiations must conclude before the end of next month.

British Secretary for the Environment George Eustice sought to downplay concerns that the government is seeking to tear up its treaty obligations and argued that the Internal Market Bill, due to be published tomorrow, aims to tie up some “loose ends” where there was a need for “legal certainty.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg