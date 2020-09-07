One man was killed and two people were critically injured during a “random” stabbing attack lasting several hours in the UK’s second city of Birmingham, police said yesterday.
Detectives said that they were hunting one suspect after being called to reports of stabbings at four separate locations in the city center between 12:30am and 2:30am, but they ruled out hate crime, gang violence and terrorism.
“It does appear to be random in terms of the people that were attacked,” West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said, adding that it was being treated as homicide.
Photo: Reuters
The UK has been on high alert after two mass stabbings in London in the past year, which saw both perpetrators — convicted Islamic extremists released early from prison — shot and killed by armed officers.
In June, a man was charged with murder after three people were killed in a park in Reading, west of London, in an attack investigated by counterterrorism police.
The latest incident comes amid concern about levels of knife crime in the UK, particularly in the capital, London.
The number of stabbings in England and Wales increased 6 percent in the year to the end of March, according to the British Office for National Statistics.
No details were immediately released about the identity of the victims other than the two people critically injured were a man and a woman.
Five other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, as police declared a “major incident” and said that the incidents were linked.
Eyewitnesses earlier told reporters about violence in one of the four locations, in and around the Arcadian Centre, a popular venue filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.
Cara Curran, a nightclub promoter who was working at the Arcadian Centre said that she saw “groups upon groups” of people fighting in and around the venue and heard the use of “racial slurs.”
“I had seen a lot of tensions building through the night, which wasn’t quite like what I’ve seen before,” she said.
“I had left with my boyfriend. I heard a commotion and saw multiple police coming towards our direction. I headed towards where I saw them coming and it all just unfurled in front of me,” she said. “It was quite a street fight. It didn’t really look like fighting. It was just multiple people on top of each other, not one on one.”
“There was every ethnicity there, there was Asian, black, white. It wasn’t just this ethnicity against this ethnicity, it was a group of ethnicities with another group, and they sort of just went at it,” she added.
