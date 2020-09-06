Vote-by-mail begins, White House campaign heats up

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the Nov. 3 contest between US President Donald Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, which is getting uglier by the hour.

With two months until election day, Trump is seizing on fears over violent protests in US cities and questioning the integrity of voting by mail, while challenger Biden intensified his criticism of a “deplorable” leader who he said is not fit for office.

Worries about the unabated spread of COVID-19 are expected to prompt a surge in the number of ballots cast by mail, as millions seek to avoid polling stations.

Absentee ballot election workers prepare ballot applications at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. Photo: AFP

In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next 60 days is to test the ability of the world’s largest economy to organize its election while profoundly changed by a pandemic that has killed more than 187,000 Americans.

North Carolina was to begin mailing out more than 600,000 ballots, in response to a major spike in demand.

Other key battleground states such as Wisconsin — which both candidates visited in the past few days — are to follow in the coming weeks.

How Americans vote has become another flashpoint in an increasingly divisive political landscape.

A poll by USA Today and Suffolk University showed that 56 percent of Republican voters surveyed said they would go in person to vote, while only 26 percent of Democrats plan to do the same.

As he seeks a second four-year term, Trump has for months sowed doubt among his base about the legitimacy of an election with a significant number of mail-in votes.

The tense campaign battle heated up on Thursday when The Atlantic magazine reported — citing four anonymous sources who said they had firsthand knowledge of the discussions — that Trump had referred to US Marines buried in a World War I cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” for getting killed in action.

The backlash was swift, and Trump sent a barrage of tweets to defend himself.

“The Atlantic magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance,” wrote the president, who went on to assail the report as “a disgrace” in a briefing to White House reporters.

The report left Biden as angry as he has appeared on the campaign trail.

“I just think it is sick, it is deplorable, it is so un-American, it is so unpatriotic,” Biden said of Trump’s quoted remarks, which the Democrat said he believed were accurately reported.

“Who the heck does he think he is?” he added.