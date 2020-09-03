Solomons province eyes independence

The largest province in the Solomon Islands has announced plans for an independence referendum as tensions with the country’s national government rise over its China policy.

Malaita, a province of 200,000 people in the country’s east, “will soon conduct a province-wide referendum on the topic of independence,” Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a telephone interview, Suidani confirmed the plan, saying that a vote would be held as soon as this month.

The referendum plan comes after a year of tensions between Suidani’s provincial government, which is supportive of Taiwan, and the Solomon Islands’ national government, which has adopted a pro-Beijing stance.

In September last year, the national government, led by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, ended a 36-year alliance with Taiwan and normalized ties with Beijing.

Malaitans protested against the national government’s decision at the time, citing China’s animus toward Christians and an undemocratic political system.

Malaita had enjoyed close ties with Taiwan over decades.

Sudaini said that his government would resist “continued pressure from the national government for Malaita to accept [China] into Malaita Province.”

“The government cannot hear the cry of the people,” he said. “We are tired and sick of a government that doesn’t listen to the people of Malaita.”

The Solomon Islands closed its international borders in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a direct flight from Guangzhou, China, landed on Monday, carrying Chinese aid workers as well as repatriated Solomon Islanders.

“We will be closing access to Malaita,” Suidani said, citing the inbound Chinese flight as justification.

Malaita Youth Caucus chairman Philip Subu said that he supports the independence pledge, adding that Malaitans “have a desire to run their own affairs.”

Keyon Ronia, general secretary of the opposition Solomon Islands Democratic Party, told reporters that he supported the plan.

“It is now time that Malaita remains in full control of herself and must not be subjected to communist rule,” Ronia said. “We stand with our Malaitan chiefs and our premier in declaring that we will not allow our lands to be annexed by China.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Taiwanese diplomat said that Taipei had been “following up on the situation” in Malaita.