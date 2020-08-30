Tens of thousands of protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality in the US thronged Washington on Friday, signaling a renewed groundswell of anger gripping the nation following a white officer’s shooting of African-American Jacob Blake.
Crowds flooded the National Mall for a mass march marking the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963.
Friday’s demonstration was dubbed “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in reference to George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May, igniting the most widespread civil unrest in the country in decades.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Al Sharpton, a civil rights advocate who gave a eulogy at Floyd’s funeral, told the crowd that it was time for a “new conversation” with America.
“We need to have a conversation about your racism, about your bigotry, about your hate, about how you would put your knee on our neck while we cry for our lives,” he said.
Often fighting back tears, relatives of Floyd, Blake and Breonna Taylor — a black 26-year-old shot dead by police in her own apartment in March — took turns addressing the sea of people, who repeatedly called out the victims’ names in response.
“Black America, I hold you accountable,” said Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman. “You must stand, you must fight, but not with violence and chaos. With self-love.”
Like his father 57 years ago, Martin Luther King III stood on the Lincoln Memorial steps and urged Americans to keep fighting inequality — and to vote in November at all costs to defeat US President Donald Trump.
“We are taking a step forward on America’s rocky, but righteous journey towards justice,” King, at times wiping sweat from his brow, told a crowd enduring muggy Washington heat.
Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter, 12-year-old Yolanda King, also spoke, telling the nation’s youth that they would “be the generation that dismantles systemic racism once and for all.”
“Baby girl, tell your people!” a woman cried out.
Thousands of marchers, among them many families with children, streamed toward the event from dawn, with masks mandatory — but planned temperature checks were abandoned due to long lines.
Several sought shade under elm trees, waving hand fans. Some held signs that read “Racism Sucks!” and “Vote for Change.”
After the speeches, protesters marched toward the nearby Martin Luther King Memorial.
Karisha Harvey, 46 and black, held a poster depicting a weeping Statue of Liberty cradling a crying baby swaddled in a US flag.
“Not coming wasn’t an option,” she told reporters.
Her white friend Cortney Smith, also 46, said: “I’m sick of hearing about a black man getting killed in the street every week.”
After mass protests sparked by Floyd’s death, outrage again swelled since Blake was shot multiple times in the back during a confrontation with police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Blake survived and is hospitalized, but might never walk again, the 29-year-old’s lawyer said.
VIDEO EVIDENCE: A man believed to be a captain is heard shouting orders as rounds are fired at men in the water, while a Taiwanese fishing vessel is seen in the background A Chinese fishing boat captain who is suspected of ordering the killing of at least four men at sea in 2014 was on Saturday detained after entering the Port of Kaohsiung on a fishing boat. The 43-year-old was arrested after the Seychelles-flagged Indian Star docked in the port at 8:50am, the Coast Guard Administration said. Local media reports have said the man is surnamed Wang (汪), but the authorities did not release his name and only confirmed his nationality. The man is suspected of being involved in the killing of at least four unarmed men, who were shot as they
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is to open a new cutting-edge research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu next year to develop 2-nanometer (nm) technology to secure its technology leadership. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said it is also seeking to acquire land adjacent to the new R&D center to build a production fab for 2-nanometer chips. This is the first time that TSMC has disclosed details about its plans to move into 2-nanometer technology. The company has invested heavily in R&D and advanced capacity, offering 7-nanometer chips in 2018 and 5-nanometer chips this year, with plans to
If Taiwan fails to curb its carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years, rising sea levels and storm surges would pose a threat to millions of residents in the six special municipalities, Greenpeace Taiwan said yesterday as it urged the central and local governments to take action. The call came as the environmental group released a report on its analysis of the problems that Taiwan could face as the global sea level rises, warning that the seas around Taiwan are rising at twice the global average due to the nation’s location and influence from ocean currents. Greenpeace climate and energy
NO MISCALCULATIONS: The president urged Beijing to fulfill its role as a regional power after the PLA launched missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan is concerned about potential accidents in the region as military activity increases and called on Beijing to restrain itself, after China allegedly fired four missiles in the South China Sea. Tsai made the remarks after delivering a virtual address to the Indo-Pacific Leaders Dialogue at the invitation of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The Presidential Office yesterday released a transcript of her speech and the question-and-answer session with participants. China’s latest volley of missile launches into the world’s most hotly contested body of water served as a warning to two key US targets: aircraft carriers